Bluetti is offering limited-time deals on their power stations -- but not for long

Are you in the market for a power station suitable for camping, off-grid adventures, or as a dependable backup during power outages or other emergencies? Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or preparing for unexpected situations, the right power station can make all the difference, ensuring you have a reliable source of energy wherever you go!

Also: The best cheap portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

But power stations are expensive, however I have good news for you. Between May 13-19, top power station brand Bluetti is having a sale on Amazon, slashing prices of some of its most popular power stations.

Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

There are a total of six power stations and one power station and solar panel bundle discounted this week.

Bluetti EB3A Save $101 at Amazon Bluetti Current price: $198

Original price: $299

Capacity : 268Wh

: 268Wh AC output : 2×120V (600W total/1,200W surge)

: 2×120V (600W total/1,200W surge) Battery : LiFePO4, 2,500+ cycles

: LiFePO4, 2,500+ cycles Size : 10.0×7.1×7.2 in

: 10.0×7.1×7.2 in Weight: 10.1 lbs View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC70 Save $250 at Amazon Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET Current price: $449 (With on-page coupon)

Original price: $699

Capacity : 768Wh

: 768Wh AC output : 2×120V (1,000W total/2,000W surge)

: 2×120V (1,000W total/2,000W surge) Battery : LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles

: LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles Size : 12.4×8.2×10.1 in

: 12.4×8.2×10.1 in Weight: 22.5 lbs View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC180 Save $370 at Amazon Bluetti Current price; $629

Original price: $999

Capacity : 1,152Wh

: 1,152Wh AC output : 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)

: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge) Battery : LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles

: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles Size : 13.4×9.7×12.5 in

: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in Weight: 35.3 lbs View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel Save $719 at Amazon Bluetti Current price: $879 (With Prime membership)

Original price: $1,598

Capacity : 1,152Wh

: 1,152Wh AC output : 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)

: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge) Battery : LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles

: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles Size : 13.4×9.7×12.5 in

: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in Weight : 35.3 lbs

: 35.3 lbs Solar panel max power : 200W

: 200W Solar panel technology : Monocrystalline solar cells

: Monocrystalline solar cells Solar panel efficiency: 23% View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC200L Save $600 at Amazon Bluetti Current price: $1,399 (With on-page coupon)

Original price: $1,999

Capacity : 2048Wh

: 2048Wh AC output : 4×120V (2,400W total/3,600W surge)

: 4×120V (2,400W total/3,600W surge) Battery : LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles

: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles Size : 16.5×11.0×15.2 in

: 16.5×11.0×15.2 in Weight: 61.6 lbs View now at Amazon