Bluetti is offering limited-time deals on their power stations -- but not for long

There's never been a better time to invest in a Bluetti power station. Save hundreds on select models at Amazon, but hurry -- these deals end this week.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Senior Contributing Editor
Bluetti EB3A | Save $101 at Amazon
Bluetti EB3A
Bluetti EB3A
Save $101 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Bluetti AC200MAX | Save $450 at Amazon
img-0549
Bluetti AC200MAX
Save $450 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Bluetti AC70 | Save $250 at Amazon
Bluetti AC70
Bluetti AC70
Save $250 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Bluetti AC180 | Save $370 at Amazon
Bluetti AC180
Bluetti AC180
Save $370 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel | Save $719 at Amazon
Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel
Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel
Save $719 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Bluetti AC200L | Save $600 at Amazon
Bluetti AC200L
Bluetti AC200L
Save $600 at Amazon
View now View at Amazon
Are you in the market for a power station suitable for camping, off-grid adventures, or as a dependable backup during power outages or other emergencies? Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or preparing for unexpected situations, the right power station can make all the difference, ensuring you have a reliable source of energy wherever you go!

Also: The best cheap portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

But power stations are expensive, however I have good news for you. Between May 13-19, top power station brand Bluetti is having a sale on Amazon, slashing prices of some of its most popular power stations.

Also: The best portable power stations you can buy: Expert tested

There are a total of six power stations and one power station and solar panel bundle discounted this week.  

Bluetti EB3A

Save $101 at Amazon
Bluetti EB3A
Bluetti
  • Current price: $198
  • Original price: $299
  • Capacity: 268Wh
  • AC output: 2×120V (600W total/1,200W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 2,500+ cycles
  • Size: 10.0×7.1×7.2 in
  • Weight: 10.1 lbs
View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC200MAX

Save $450 at Amazon
img-0549
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,249 (With Prime membership)
  • Original price: $1,699
  • Capacity: 2,048Wh
  • AC output: 5×120V (2,200W total)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 16.5×11.0×15.2 in
  • Weight: 61.9 lbs
View now at AmazonView now at B&H Photo-Video

Bluetti AC70

Save $250 at Amazon
Bluetti AC70
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET
  • Current price: $449 (With on-page coupon)
  • Original price: $699
  • Capacity: 768Wh
  • AC output: 2×120V (1,000W total/2,000W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles
  • Size: 12.4×8.2×10.1 in
  • Weight: 22.5 lbs
View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC180

Save $370 at Amazon

Bluetti AC180
Bluetti
  • Current price; $629 
  • Original price: $999
  • Capacity: 1,152Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
  • Weight: 35.3 lbs
View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel

Save $719 at Amazon
Bluetti AC180 + 200W solar panel
Bluetti
  • Current price: $879 (With Prime membership) 
  • Original price: $1,598
  • Capacity: 1,152Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
  • Weight: 35.3 lbs
  • Solar panel max power: 200W
  • Solar panel technology: Monocrystalline solar cells
  • Solar panel efficiency: 23%
View now at Amazon

Bluetti AC200L

Save $600 at Amazon
Bluetti AC200L
Bluetti
  • Current price: $1,399 (With on-page coupon)
  • Original price: $1,999
  • Capacity: 2048Wh
  • AC output: 4×120V (2,400W total/3,600W surge)
  • Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
  • Size: 16.5×11.0×15.2 in
  • Weight: 61.6 lbs
View now at Amazon
