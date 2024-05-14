'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Bluetti is offering limited-time deals on their power stations -- but not for long
Are you in the market for a power station suitable for camping, off-grid adventures, or as a dependable backup during power outages or other emergencies? Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or preparing for unexpected situations, the right power station can make all the difference, ensuring you have a reliable source of energy wherever you go!
But power stations are expensive, however I have good news for you. Between May 13-19, top power station brand Bluetti is having a sale on Amazon, slashing prices of some of its most popular power stations.
There are a total of six power stations and one power station and solar panel bundle discounted this week.
- Current price: $198
- Original price: $299
- Capacity: 268Wh
- AC output: 2×120V (600W total/1,200W surge)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 2,500+ cycles
- Size: 10.0×7.1×7.2 in
- Weight: 10.1 lbs
- Current price: $1,249 (With Prime membership)
- Original price: $1,699
- Capacity: 2,048Wh
- AC output: 5×120V (2,200W total)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
- Size: 16.5×11.0×15.2 in
- Weight: 61.9 lbs
- Current price: $449 (With on-page coupon)
- Original price: $699
- Capacity: 768Wh
- AC output: 2×120V (1,000W total/2,000W surge)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 3,000+ cycles
- Size: 12.4×8.2×10.1 in
- Weight: 22.5 lbs
- Current price; $629
- Original price: $999
- Capacity: 1,152Wh
- AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
- Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
- Weight: 35.3 lbs
- Current price: $879 (With Prime membership)
- Original price: $1,598
- Capacity: 1,152Wh
- AC output: 4×120V (1,800W total/2,700W surge)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
- Size: 13.4×9.7×12.5 in
- Weight: 35.3 lbs
- Solar panel max power: 200W
- Solar panel technology: Monocrystalline solar cells
- Solar panel efficiency: 23%
- Current price: $1,399 (With on-page coupon)
- Original price: $1,999
- Capacity: 2048Wh
- AC output: 4×120V (2,400W total/3,600W surge)
- Battery: LiFePO4, 3,500+ cycles
- Size: 16.5×11.0×15.2 in
- Weight: 61.6 lbs