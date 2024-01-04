'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Boost your workflow with over 240 apps for Mac from Setapp for just $73
Owning a MacBook can be an empowering thing, as they're one of the best devices for work, gaming, and much more. It can be even more empowering if it's built out with a well-curated roster of apps that are designed to help you optimize virtually any corner of your life.
Fear not if you're overwhelmed trying to imagine how to curate such a collection of apps. There's a solution designed just for that. With Setapp, you can access a plethora of Mac-compatible apps in various subjects. Now, a one-year subscription to the Setapp Personal Mac Plan is only $73 with code WINTER15 through Jan. 7.
Upon subscribing to Setapp for a year, you will get access to over 240 apps. This library of helpful tools will be completely compatible with your Mac, and they will help with productivity, development, finance, creative pursuits, task management, and so much more. There are even apps geared towards Mac hacks, and Setapp's apps are distraction-free, meaning there won't be annoying notifications for in-app purchases or ads.
This software will continue to refresh itself with the latest upgrades, and Setapp will help you conveniently sync your apps across all your devices. It's no surprise that Setapp has been a critical darling with rave reviews across the internet. Get a one-year license to the Setapp Personal Mac Plan for just $73 when you enter code WINTER15 at checkout through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.