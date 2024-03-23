'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy a Surge Protector Wall Charger for $9 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
After moving into a new home, we want to ensure we reduce as much clutter as possible and save space in all our rooms with multiple cables. The 5-Outlet Surge Protector Wall Charger is on our list of essentials to buy this spring to tidy up our space and charge all our devices while protecting them from power surges or spikes.
If you're looking for a convenient and reliable way to charge multiple devices all at once, this 5-outlet wall charger will do just that for a great value. This USB wall charger will protect your charged devices, deliver a decent charging speed, is compatible with cell phones, cameras, laptops, power banks and more USB devices.
The features of the Lvetek Wall Charger include:
- 5 total power outlets
- 125 voltage
- Surge protection
- 4 USB ports
- 15 amps
Overall, the reviews for this product have been positive apart from some customers saying they wished the plug fit a little more snug into the wall. Some customers recommended removing the outlet plate to have it plugged in all the way and screwing it down, otherwise there may be a loose connection.
Besides that, this plug is the perfect solution to keep you and me organized this spring. Because nothing is more displeasing than seeing a bunch of cables sticking out from every corner of the house.
When will this deal expire?
Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs from March 20-25, 2024.
