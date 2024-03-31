Buy Microsoft Project 2021 Pro or Visio 2021 for just $25: Last chance

Get Microsoft Project 2021 Pro or Visio 2021 on sale right now. StackSocial

Project management is a central component of any successful business. While ensuring you have the best personnel overseeing operations as possible is in your best interest, so is securing a verified and capable software that can streamline as many operations as possible to maximize efficiency and productivity.

An example of such software is Microsoft Visio 2021 Pro or Microsoft Project 2021 Pro. These productivity-enhancing suites could be invaluable for any professional with a PC or Windows device, and they're now on sale for only $25. This deal expires Tuesday.

Microsoft's Visio is a project management tool with excellent diagramming tools, including flowcharts, organizational charts, brainstorming, and network diagrams. Visio's online content ecosystem features over 250,000 shapes to choose from when diagramming, and it can generate org charts from Excel, Microsoft Entra ID, and Exchange.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Project comes with a variety of helpful features and capabilities. Its pre-built templates will help guide your project management from the outset of a campaign to ensure it's well organized and attends to every area that needs attention. It can sync with Project Online and Project Server for easier collaboration and sharing with team members.

Among Project Professional's most attractive features is its support of timesheet submission and tracking for both project and non-project work. It can also run what-if scenarios to help determine whether or not task assignments are constructed in an ideal way.

It can even generate visual representations of complex schedules with different timelines built in, which can help your team maintain a holistic view of its operations and overall direction. It also supports long-term service channels or LTSC and comes compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021.

Both lifetime licenses to Microsoft's comprehensive project management tools are one-time downloads suitable for a single Windows device. Upon purchase, users will gain instant access and free customer support.

