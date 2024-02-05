'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy this digital alarm clock for only $22
An alarm clock is much nicer than pulling up your phone whenever you need to check the time. For a limited time only, you can get this Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock With Dual USB Ports on sale for just $22 (reg. $32).
This digital alarm clock's mirrored design is sleek and minimal, and it would complement most modern spaces well. Its large LED screen goes well with the mirror build, making checking the time easy.
While an alarm clock might seem nice when setting up your bedroom, it's not the best when it blasts and wakes you up early in the morning. That's why so many of us rely on the world-famous snooze button to make that peaceful slumber last a little longer. This Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock has a large snooze button, so it's easy to find when you're tired and cranky.
The clock comes with adjustable brightness levels for the LED, and you can switch the clock back and forth from 12 to 24-hour modes depending on your preference. Don't forget that the dual USB ports are designed to make keeping your phone charged while you're sleeping easy.
For a limited time only, you can get this Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock With Dual USB Ports on sale for just $22 (reg. $32).