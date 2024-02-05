Buy this digital alarm clock for only $22

Save 33% on this mirrored digital alarm clock. StackSocial

An alarm clock is much nicer than pulling up your phone whenever you need to check the time. For a limited time only, you can get this Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock With Dual USB Ports on sale for just $22 (reg. $32).

This digital alarm clock's mirrored design is sleek and minimal, and it would complement most modern spaces well. Its large LED screen goes well with the mirror build, making checking the time easy.

While an alarm clock might seem nice when setting up your bedroom, it's not the best when it blasts and wakes you up early in the morning. That's why so many of us rely on the world-famous snooze button to make that peaceful slumber last a little longer. This Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock has a large snooze button, so it's easy to find when you're tired and cranky.

The clock comes with adjustable brightness levels for the LED, and you can switch the clock back and forth from 12 to 24-hour modes depending on your preference. Don't forget that the dual USB ports are designed to make keeping your phone charged while you're sleeping easy.

For a limited time only, you can get this Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock With Dual USB Ports on sale for just $22 (reg. $32).