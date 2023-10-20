'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Car troubles? This scan tool will help you get back on the road
There are few things that strike fear into the hearts of drivers like a "check engine" light making an appearance on your dashboard -- and with good reason, given that within the trade it's called the "money light".
While most people will take their car to a mechanic, those who are into DIY might want to have a go at a repair. Or at the very least, find out what caused the check engine light to illuminate.
But modern cars are complicated. They're filled with computers and communication networks, and you need high-end tools to talk to the modules and figure out what's going on.
For the past few weeks, I've been testing Innova's new SDS43 scanner, which offers high-end diagnostics for professionals and advanced home DIYers.
Innova SDS43
Innova SDS43 Inspector is the go-to diagnostic tool for professional technicians and advanced home users who want to figure out what's wrong with their vehicle.
Featuring a 4.3-inch display, and a durable drop-tested rubber build that's designed for one-handed use, the SDS43 works on vehicles from 1996 to the present, including battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids, which means you need one scanner for all the vehicles you're likely to encounter.
Using this scanner, you can read and clear OBD2 (on-board diagnostics), and OEM fault codes (the mechanism that sets the warning lights, although just clearing the code is unlikely to solve the problem).
The scanner also gives you access to advanced diagnostics, with pre- and post-diagnostic reporting to make sure the issue at hand is actually fixed.
The SDS43 also features an advanced array of workshop tools that can carry out routine functions, such as battery reset, EPB (electronic parking brake) reset, oil maintenance reset, TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) relearn, ABS (anti-lock braking system) bleeding, transmission reset, and more.
To help get to the root casue of the problem, the SDS43 has a detailed database of issues that can trigger a check engine light, which can be accessed through the companion app, powered by RepairSolutionsPRO. The app gives users access to a comprehensive automotive repair database with verified fixes, repair tips, parts and tools, schedule maintenance, and much more.
At $320, the Innova SDS43 is competitively priced and a great way to get into advanced car diagnostics, and you can pick one up from AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
If you think that cost is a bit high, then maybe something like the Innova 6200P or Foxwell NT624, or even the smartphone-based BlueDriver scanner, might be a better, more affordable solution.
And if you want even more power, then one of the best professional-grade scanners that I've used is the Launch X431 V+ Pro scanner. This tool is expensive, but it can do pretty much everything.