You'll never guess how many tech repair tools this little bag can fit

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
To mark its 20th anniversary, gadget repair company iFixit has given its Repair Business Toolkit a 2023 refresh.
Aimed at professionals and amateur enthusiasts alike, if you're looking for an entire tech repair shop of tools in a single messenger bag, this is the toolkit for you. $300 might seem like a lot of money, and it is, but here you're getting your money's worth with these tools -- tools that you'll be using to repair things in a decade or two.
Also: My favorite tech repair tool just got smaller, and better
I'm not kidding here, I have a Pro Tech Toolkit that has to be ten years old now that's still going strong, along with a Mako and Manta kit that are not far off the same age, and all are still going strong.
I've just taken delivery of one of these updated Repair Business Toolkits and I'm absolutely blown away by the quantity and quality of the tools you get in this one messenger bag.
Everything you need to open up and repair modern gadgets, from PCs to laptops to smartphones, this kit can help you fix it all!
The kit begins with a padded, easy-to-open, messenger bag that puts the tools you need in close reach. It's made of tough nylon, making the bag durable enough to both store your tools and take them from job to job.
Let's start digging through this bag of awesome and see what we find in there!
First up, there's a multimeter, used for measuring voltages and current. The unit is nice and well-made, and you even get the batteries!
Next up, a set of 15 precision screwdrivers! I like these a lot, not only because they are sturdy in the hand but because each one is clearly labeled on the sides!
Inside is also an antistatic mat that acts as a workspace when you're away from your bench.
There's also an iOpener, a tablet opening tool designed to apply heat directly and evenly to case components joined with adhesive. These are microwavable and apply just enough warmth for easy part removals.
And that's just what's in the front compartment of the bag!
Also: Repairing electronics with the wrong tools can be dangerous. How to stay safe
Let's delve into the main compartment. Here's a list of every product that's included.
Lastly, there's a repair manifesto poster!
Oh, and if you're one of the first 200 to buy the Repair Business Toolkit, you also get a limited-edition patch.
IFixit's tools have helped keep countless devices out of the junk pile, and I'm sure that this kit will help keep a whole lot more items going for a lot longer than manufacturers expect them to live for!