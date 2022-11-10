/>
This $35 Corsair K60 gaming keyboard is a deal you shouldn't miss

You're unlikely to pick up this gaming keyboard cheaper, even with Black Friday on the horizon.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Newegg

Gamers who want a full rig and home setup need a few items: a powerful PC, a monitor, a programmable mouse, and a comfortable, responsive keyboard that will reduce reaction time delays. 

Ahead of Black Friday, Newegg is offering the Corsair K60 gaming keyboard at an incredible discount, thanks to the addition of a coupon code. The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard tends to retail for $109 but as part of Newegg's early Black Friday deals, the price has been slashed by 50% to $54. 

If you apply the coupon code CRBPMC2X, you can take a further $20 off the price, and so you will pay $35, a saving of $75.

The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard is a PC accessory designed with gamers in mind. 

The keyboard is mechanical -- combining an aluminum frame and CHERRY MX low profile keyswitches for that satisfying 'click' -- as well as a boost in response times. The actuation distance is 1.0mm.

Read on: The best gaming PCs: Top rigs for pros, casual gamers, and creators 

ZDNET Recommends

Another aspect of today's gaming keyboards is lighting. This keyboard offers per-key RGB backlighting and iCUE software for lighting control, key & macro mapping, and full-system lighting synchronization when the gaming rig has utilized across all iCUE-compatible devices.

Also: The 6 best gaming monitors: Prepare for a world of hertz

The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard's slim form factor is a bonus when desk space is limited, and at this price point, is an affordable gift for gamers to pick up ahead of the holiday season.

