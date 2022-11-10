'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Gamers who want a full rig and home setup need a few items: a powerful PC, a monitor, a programmable mouse, and a comfortable, responsive keyboard that will reduce reaction time delays.
Ahead of Black Friday, Newegg is offering the Corsair K60 gaming keyboard at an incredible discount, thanks to the addition of a coupon code. The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard tends to retail for $109 but as part of Newegg's early Black Friday deals, the price has been slashed by 50% to $54.
If you apply the coupon code CRBPMC2X, you can take a further $20 off the price, and so you will pay $35, a saving of $75.
The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard is a PC accessory designed with gamers in mind.
The keyboard is mechanical -- combining an aluminum frame and CHERRY MX low profile keyswitches for that satisfying 'click' -- as well as a boost in response times. The actuation distance is 1.0mm.
Another aspect of today's gaming keyboards is lighting. This keyboard offers per-key RGB backlighting and iCUE software for lighting control, key & macro mapping, and full-system lighting synchronization when the gaming rig has utilized across all iCUE-compatible devices.
The Corsair K60 gaming keyboard's slim form factor is a bonus when desk space is limited, and at this price point, is an affordable gift for gamers to pick up ahead of the holiday season.