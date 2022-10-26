'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
A dual monitor system able to expand your laptop's capabilities can be an excellent investment with many of us now working from home and when screen space is an issue.
Over at Amazon, you can save $120 on the TeamGee 12" portable laptop monitor setup, a system that gives you two extra screens to manage work tasks. At the moment you will pay $319, a discount of 27% off the product's typical retail price.
The monitor extender provides two 12" Full HD (1920x1080) IPS displays. The refresh rate is allowable at 60Hz, which is suitable for work, email, and most daily tasks -- but wouldn't be suitable for fast-paced gaming. The monitors connect via either USB or HDMI ports and stay in place with a back support framework connecting to your laptop.
You can choose to mirror or extend your laptop's display and most 13" to 16" laptops (both Windows and Mac) are compatible with a 210-degree viewing angle.
However. you should reference the vendor's test list, available on the Amazon listing, to check your laptop. It has been noted that some laptops won't be able to port video content well onto the extended screens.
If you're interested in the TeamGee laptop portable monitor, check out the deal on Amazon.