Winter will be here before we know it, and we need to keep our homes warm. If you're interested in upgrading your home to a smarter, more energy-efficient setup, the Ecobee SmartThermostat is now on sale. On the vendor's website, the thermostat has dropped in price from $219 to $199, saving you $20.
With the rising cost of living and economic instability in many parts of the world, most of us are trying to save a few dollars wherever we can.
One way to save on electricity and gas bills is to improve the energy efficiency of our homes. Plus, we can be more mindful of whether or not we really need to keep the heating on in every room 24/7. But when our lives are busy, the last thing we want to do is constantly monitor our thermostats -- this is where smart, IoT devices can shine.
Smart thermostats automatically adjust our heating to whatever temperature we set, and when it comes to energy bills, their scheduling functions can save you money. For example, I have mine set for an hour in the morning to warm the house, and then at intermittent times during the day.
The Ecobee SmartThermostat also generates reports on how much money you're saving with the schedule functions. You can control the temperature of your home with your mobile device, through the thermostat itself, or via voice commands. The Ecobee SmartThermostat is compatible with both Alexa and Siri.
Ecobee is also running early Black Friday sales on a range of items, including smart sensors and cameras.