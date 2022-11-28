/>
The best Cyber Monday Jackery power station deals: Save up to 40%

Power stations are the perfect off-grid or blackout power source. Get up to 40% off Jackery power stations and solar panels.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Need power when you go off-grid, or as a backup in case the lights go out? You need a power station!

Think of a power bank and scale it up massively, and you have a power station. Lots of rechargeable batteries in a box, add a multitude of ports (USB and AC), and give it the ability to charge from a variety of sources.

That's a power station.

One of the top power station manufacturers out there is Jackery, and the company is having a massive Cyber Monday sale, slashing up to 40% off its power stations and solar panels. 

Jackery Explorer 300 highlights

  • Takes only 2 hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station through the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously
  • Can be recharged using a solar panel (sold separately)
  • Can also be recharged using the car outlet during a road trip 
  • The Explorer 300 features 2 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 300W power
  • Portable power, weighing in at only 7.1 pounds
  • 2 x AC outlet, 1 x PD 60W USB-C port (input/output supported), 1 x fast charge 3.0 port, 1 x USB-A port, and 1 x DC car port
  • Can simultaneously recharge itself and charge (up to) 6 devices

Jackery Explorer 1000 highlights

ZDNET Recommends

  • Power 90% home appliances with 1002Wh (1000W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3 x AC outlet, 1 x USB-A , 1 x USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 x USB-C PD, 1 x Car outlet)
  • Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power to power refrigerator, TV, mini cooler, electric grill, fan, and more for your outdoor and home needs
  • Ergonomic shape of the handle grants an ease grip
  • Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards. Certified with Impact-Resistance Class 9, passing the UL drop test (withstanding 3 drops from 0.9m height on any surface)

Also: 19 best Cyber Monday storage deals: SSD, flash drive, HDD sales

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO highlights

  • Power 99% home appliances with 2160Wh (2200W AC output power) and 8 outlets (3 x AC outlet, 2 x USB-A quick charge 3.0, 2 x USB-C PD 100W, 1 x Car outlet)
  • Can be recharged in 2 hours using an AC wall outlet
  • Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power 
  • Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards
  • Comes with with two Jackery SolarSaga 200W solar panels that can fully recharge the unit in as little as 7.5 hours

Jackery Explorer 1500 highlights

  • Power 94% home appliances with 1534Wh (1800W AC output power) and 7 outlets (3 x AC outlet, 1 x USB-A quick charge 3.0, 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C PD 60W, 1 x Car outlet)
  • Ideal for outdoor off-grid activities and home backup power 
  • Features industry-leading cylindrical batteries (popular with manufacturers of Electric Vehicles) that meet UL safety standards
  • The ergonomic shape of the handle makes it easy to carry around and move 

Jackery SolarSaga 100W Solar Panel

  • The Solar Saga 100 features 2 kickstands that can be placed firmly on any surface ground
  • Covered by monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the solar panel adopts multi-layered cell technology to generate energy from the sunlight and perform better with higher conversion efficiency that up to 23% than other conventional panels
  • The ETFE-laminated case is durable enough to extend the lifespan of the solar panel. It is IP65 water-resistant that will protect from water splashing 
  • Zippers on the pocket hold the power cords, and cover the power port.
  • Compatible with Jackery Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 power station 
  • Ideal for off-grid camping and unexpected power outage
  • Features 1 x USB-C (5V,3A) output port and 1 x USB-A (5V, 2.4A) output ports to charge 2 small devices directly
