Get a lifetime of fast, user-friendly webhosting with iBrave for $80

Location is everything in business, and that doesn't just go for physical real estate. Even the slickest-looking online storefront isn't much good if it can't be backed up with solid web hosting. That can be a tricky thing to find for those on a budget, but iBrave is starting to offer plans aimed at new users that finally give startups the room they need to grow at a price they can afford right out of the gate.

Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting with unlimited websites for $80 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 25, a savings of over 90% off.

The first thing those new users will notice about iBrave is the easy onboarding process. Right there on the control panel, there are apps that allow for migration from WordPress, Magento, and other popular web builders with a couple of clicks. (The free website migration policy is also a bonus.) There's also an onboard website builder for those who want to keep it all on the same platform. From there, all that's needed is a domain name.

As good as the interface is, the less visible features are the real appeal. The servers are fast enough to meet the needs of most businesses at any level, and the cloud-based infrastructure is load-balanced to ensure that speed stays consistent. The antivirus and spam protections are top-notch, and customer support is there 24/7.

Add to that a full array of unlimited resources. There's no cap on subdomains, SSD storage, or MySQL databases. More importantly, there's unlimited monthly bandwidth, so entrepreneurs can worry more about the content and less about the hosting.

