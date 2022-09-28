'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
During its autumn hardware event, Amazon announced the next generation of Fire TV devices and TVs.
With over 150 million Fire TV users and 70+ partners, Amazon opted to improve its Fire TV lineup by adding new TV models. While some are available for pre-order now, for others, you'll have to wait until November before they can begin to arrive at your doorstep.
Last year, Amazon revealed the Fire Omni Series, and now, the retail giant announced the Fire Omni QLED series TVs. The models will come in 65-inch and 75-inch models and come with a host of solid features.
The TVs feature HDR 10+ adaptive technology and adaptive brightness. Coupled with the Dolby Vision IQ and 96 specialized dimming zones to add contrast to your picture screen, the picture was also upgraded with ambient technology features.
They also use smart technology to feature 1,500 artworks from famous artists to display on the screen when not in use. You will also be able to feature your own family photos.
They have a special ambient/light sensor to display only when you're in the room and using it. An example Amazon specifically used was walking into the living room to head into the kitchen versus a late-night snack run--– in the first scenario, the TV art mode display will stay on, and during the snack run, the TV will remain off.
Finally, the upgraded TV version will also offer the use of widgets, calendar notifications, and all the other features users love about their Echo Show models. The models will start at $799and will be available for pre-order now.
The next generation of the Fire TV Cube is here. Designed with a soft exterior fabric to capture your voice and a curved design, it will offer Wi-Fi 6e support to ensure speedy and beautiful streaming that will not clog up your Wi-Fi home network. Featuring an upgraded, improved octa-core processor with clocking at up to 2.0GHz, it will offer a Super Resolution upscaling in 4K Ultra HD across your favorite streaming and TV shows.
In a first, the Fire Cube will also have a built-in HDMI port to connect your TV -- and your cable -- to your network, so you can ask Alexa to change to CNN and the Fire Cube will do just that. In addition, it will also come with ethernet ports and USB ports.
Available for $139.99, the new Fire Cube is available for pre-order later today with shipments starting October 25.
Amazon announced an all-new Alexa Voice Remote.. Previous iterations of the Remote have featured voice commands and an easy-to-use interface. The new Alexa Voice Remote will offer enhanced voice commands as well as two programmable buttons for dimming lights, pulling up your favorite app, and so much more.
In addition to these great enhancements, the Remote will also feature a backlight for pausing the show during movie night. Pre-orders will open soon, it will also be available for purchase come November for $34.99.