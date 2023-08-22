Amazon's new Fire TV Channel app makes it easier to stream its 400+ free channels
While in the past, people would flip through TV channels to find something to watch, the emergence of streaming platforms has made the catalog of options so extensive that it can be overwhelming. Amazon's new Fire TV app is here to help.
On Monday, Amazon unveiled the Fire TV Channels app, which holds Fire TV's over 400 content providers, including MLB, ABC News, People, CBS Sports HQ, and more, so that customers can easily access all of the content in one place with no fees.
To access the app, all US Fire TV customers have to do is ask Alexa to "Play Fire TV Channels" or navigate to the "Your Apps and Channels" screen on your Fire TV and click the Fire TV channels app.
Once you open the app, you can access all the free content, which will be organized into "easy-to-browse" categories and "curated playlists for any interest," according to the release.
In the announcement, Fire TV also announced new content providers, including Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, TV Guide, Funny or Die, and more.
Roku recently added over 40 new channels through its free Roku Channel, including local news, new show additions from NBCUniversal, and more.