Roku is adding over 40 free channels, including local news
Cutting the cord can be challenging, especially for those used to consuming a lot of local programming included in their cable subscription. Roku is trying to alleviate that by adding over 40 new channels through its free Roku Channel, available for Roku Devices.
The new additions will include local news from major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and more. The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported service.
Anyone with a Roku TV or Roku streaming device, like the Roku Streaming Stick or Roku Express, can access these channels to stay on top of their local news, with some Fox and CBS affiliates featuring 24/7 streams from major news markets. This is also available through the Roku website.
Looking to compete with other services and streaming devices, like its main competitor, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku is also adding a MrBeast dedicated channel. The Roku Channel will also get new show additions from NBCUniversal, as well as Spanish-language, sports, and family programming.
Roku is looking to position The Roku Channel as a top contender in the free ad-supported television (FAST) market, joining services like Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi.