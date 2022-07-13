Amazon Prime Day is still happening today, which means you can get great deals on the tech you've been eyeing. If you're working with a budget under $100, the AuKing mini projector is now 31% off at $68.84.
With over 19,000 reviews on Amazon at an average rating of 4.3 stars, this projector turns your home into a theater setting by projecting your favorite movie or TV show onto a wall.
The projector has a 2000:1 contrast ratio and supports 1080p resolution, with 35% brighter images than similar products. It has built-in dual speakers, so you don't have to purchase separate ones, and its powerful cooling system means the bulb's life lasts up to 55,000 hours. Compatible devices include the PS3, Xbox One, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.
