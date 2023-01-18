'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The days of rallying all your friends to get the same gaming console are over. With the emergence of cross-platform play in today's gaming world, the console you choose can be based purely on your preference.
From the quick speeds of the newest Playstation to the versatility of the Xbox Series X, the features both consoles provide are quite impressive. But choosing a console has never been more difficult, especially with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X battling head-to-head. There are also other options you should consider before trying to secure one of the best game consoles.
Tech specs: CPU: AMD Zen 2-Based CPU with 8 Cores at 3.5 GHz | GPU: Oberon CXD90044GB | Internal Storage: 825GB | Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive | Dimensions: 3.97 x 8.79 x 15.74 inches
You know your console is a good one when you can't keep it on the shelf even two years after you released it. That is the case with the PlayStation 5. A combination of chip shortages and high demand from gamers around the world has made it difficult for many to secure this next-generation console.
The experience on the Playstation 5 is unlike any other console we've seen in the gaming realm. 4K graphics, lightning-fast loading speeds, and a new DualSense controller are just a few of the features that set this console above the rest.
The new controller for the PS5 allows you to feel every step, gunshot, and surrounding movement, so you can take full control of your gaming experience. With haptic feedback, adaptable triggers, and a built-in microphone, this controller is unmatched by competitors, and it's the best we've seen in console gaming.
Yes, the battle between Xbox and Playstation is still around -- but the gap between the two consoles is growing. While both consoles have 4K capabilities and excellent gaming experiences, if you're lucky enough to find a PS5 available for purchase, it's a must-have.
Tech specs: | CPU: Custom Zen 2 CPU with 8 Cores at 3.8 GHz | GPU: 12 TFLOPs, 52 CUs at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU | Internal Storage: 1 TB | Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blue-ray Drive | Dimensions: 5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches
When the next-gen consoles were released, the PlayStation 5 emerged as the top console in the gaming realm. But while the Xbox Series X is behind in competitive gaming, it's ahead in the versatility category. The Xbox Series X can be used as a top-tier gaming console or as an expensive Fire Stick with its library of apps including most major streaming platforms.
While games made specifically for the Xbox One are compatible with the Series X console, Microsoft has games specifically designed for the Series X and S consoles that reduce load times and showcase 120fps capabilities. While playing with such a high frame rate, you can enjoy 3D spatial audio so you know what's around you at all times.
This console is easier to obtain than the PlayStation 5, so if you're looking for a powerful console you can get right now, this is the best choice. From binge watching your favorite shows to gaming with your friends across the world, this console checks all the boxes.
Tech specs: CPU: 1GHz Cortex-A57 | GPU: NVIDIA Tegra X1 | Internal Storage: 64GB | Optical Drive: N/A | Dimensions: 9.5 x .55 x 4 inches
In a world where most gamers focus on getting high-performing monitors or the biggest TV, the Nintendo Switch is doing things differently. While this console gives you the option to play on your television, the handheld 7-inch OLED screen provides gamers with a gaming experience you can transport with you.
With so many uses, you can race against your friends in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, watch YouTube on your TV, or venture through the world on The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. Along with the various things you can do on the Switch, the place you can play it varies just as much. With a built-in stand on the back and the TV dock, you can play the Switch while your flying on a plane, at the kitchen table, or on the living room TV.
While the specs for this console aren't the flashiest, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect gaming console for families due to the abundance of family-friendly games offered through the Nintendo eShop.
Tech specs: CPU: 8 Zen 2 Cores at 3.6 GHz | GPU: 4 TFLOPs, 20 CUs at 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA | Internal Storage: 512 GB | Optical Drive: N/A | Dimensions (L x W x H): 11x5.9x2.6 inches
The Xbox Series S is the less advanced counterpart to the Xbox Series X. Though this console is noticeably smaller than the Series X, it comes at a cost: the lack of an optical drive. Along with having no disk drive, the Xbox Series S displays games at 1440p, while the Series X displays games in 4k. But, at just 60% of the cost of a Series X, if you're willing to sacrifice picture quality for saving money, this Series S is a perfect option.
With an all-digital gaming library on this console, you will be able to access all of your games without leaving your seat. While this console provides ease of access to your full library of games, it also provides up to 120fps while playing said games in part to a custom SSD.
Similar to the Series X console, you can immerse yourself in the gaming action with 3D Spatial Audio created from the console. With access to the Game Pass from Microsoft, a service provided just for Xbox gamers, and expandable memory in the rear of the console, you can store loads of games available at anytime.
When it comes to gaming, most people are either Team Xbox or Team PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch is typically ignored. But you can't discount the Switch, because it offers exclusive games and you can play it when you're on the go or at home.
Here are a few features of each console you should be aware of before making that big purchase.
Game console
Price
Games available for specific console
Graphics resolution
PlayStation 5
$500
540
4k
Xbox Series X
$500
383
4k
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
$350
4,466
1080p
Xbox Series S
$300
383
1440p
Finding a game console that works for your gaming needs is tough. There aren't many options among game consoles, but the competition is so tight, it makes the choice hard.
Consider this table before selecting which game console you want to buy.
|Choose this game console...
|If you...
|PlayStation 5
|Play high-quality games on a competitive level
|Xbox Series X
|Game casually but want to use the console for other purposes as well
|Nintendo Switch OLED Model
|Need a console with a wide variety of games for the whole family
|Xbox Series S
|Want a cheap console that can do most things top-tier consoles can do
When I was first looking at making my newest console purchase, I researched heavily before making that hefty purchase of a PlayStation 5. Let me tell you, I don't regret it at all. The PS5 is a clear front-runner in the game console industry due to its elaborate design both inside and out. Oh yeah -- the controller is also the best controller we have seen in gaming.
Though the clear top pick was the newest PlayStation, the competition below is quite tough. With the Xbox Series X's versatility in the gaming world as well as the streaming world, the console had to be included as Microsoft went all out with this unit. In contrast, the Xbox Series S is less powerful but still worth the money if you are a casual gamer. While the graphics aren't as good on the Series S, most of the specifications are similar to the Series X.
Lastly, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model was selected because of its ability to not only be a console but also a handheld system. Nintendo games are very popular, with Mario Kart being a staple in the Nintendo community, but you can only find those games on the Switch or other Nintendo products. If you love to game and you travel a lot, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect console for you.
After two years, the PlayStation 5 is still one of the hottest selling consoles we have seen. You can find them at PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. But you have to act quickly if you want to get one before they're out of stock.
There is an ongoing chip shortage that has hindered the tech industry since the pandemic began, making it hard to keep the PlayStation 5 on shelves.
You can purchase a one-month subscription for $9.99, a three-month subscription for $24.99, and a 1-year subscription for $59.99.
There aren't many game consoles on the market, but this PlayStation 5: Digital Edition is a great purchase if you want the power of the standard PS5 without the disk drive.
If none of these game consoles speak to you, check out our best gaming PCs.