The temperature is dropping, but most of us still spend time outside during the winter. We bundle up to socialize with loved ones on patios and rooftops during bonfires and holiday parties. This November, distract yourself and your guests from the chilly breeze with an outdoor TV. Watch NFL games in real-time and enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on your back patio with an excellent outdoor TV.
Plus, you'll thank yourself next spring when you begin to spend more time outdoors. An outdoor TV is a fantastic bonus when you spend a lot of time in your backyard or on your roof -- it allows you to make the most of warm weather. But first, you need to know which TV to buy. We scoured the market to find the best outdoor TVs on the market for a variety of preferences and price points.
Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Waterproofing: IP55
The Samsung Terrace Smart TV is our vote for the best outdoor TV overall. The 55-inch 4K QLED display is specifically designed for the outdoors, and the anti-glare screen prevents the sun from interrupting your entertainment. Plus, IP55 waterproofing protects the device from the elements. The TV also has several popular services and apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube, already included.
You can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to use the browser function and surf the web. In addition, the Samsung Terrace Smart TV is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, so you can save precious time with the help of a smart home assistant. The device also features customizable settings, like film mode and a wide viewing angle, so you can optimize your viewing experience no matter the occasion.
Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K UHD | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP55
With the Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV, you can set up your television anywhere there is partial sun. The 55-inch display has 4K resolution and HDR10 technology, offering four times the pixels of Samsung's Full HD TV. The tempered, anti-glare screen is twice as bright as indoor models, so it can handle bright environment, like your back patio on a sunny summer day.
The Element Roku is also IP55-rated, so it's weatherproof against water, dirt, humidity, and even snow. And yes, you can enjoy year-round viewing, because the device can withstand temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 104°F.
Tech specs: Screen size: 43 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP54
The Furrion Aurora Full Sun Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV is a versatile outdoor TV that you can wall-mount or place anywhere, in the sun or shade. The anti-glare screen boasts excellent clarity with LED technology, an anti-glare LCD screen, and 4K resolution. Plus, built-in speakers and 350-nit brightness immerse you in entertainment regardless of the weather.
The Furrion Aurora Smart Outdoor TV is also weatherproof with IP54 rating -- so it can face down snow, rain, UV rays, dirt, and humidity. Even the remote is waterproof, in case you leave it outside. At 43 inches, this model is a bit smaller than other outdoor TVs on this list, but it comes with a one-year warranty to secure your purchase.
Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP65 (protected from dust, not water)
The Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV has a large 55-inch LED screen that incorporates 4K resolution with UHD HDR technology. The anti-glare screen has extremely high brightness at 1500 nits, the screen is meant to shine in the shade.
Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you'll also have access to several streaming services, including Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. However, this TV is meant for covered outdoor areas, so it's not waterproof like other outdoor TV models on this list. Partial sun is fine, however.
Tech specs: Screen size: 65 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP56
The Seura Shade Series 2 Weatherproof TV features a 65-inch display, which is larger than most other outdoor TVs. Plus, Seura claims the display is 35% brighter than competitors' devices. The TV features Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an integrated browser for easy Internet access.
The Seura Shade Series 2 Weatherproof TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD LED display with a weatherproof design that can handle every season all year long. It's rated to handle temperatures from -24℉ to 140°F for excellent flexibility, so you don't have to worry about leaving it outside. Plus, it includes a waterproof remote for easy and convenient control.
The Samsung Terrace Smart TV may not be the cheapest option on our list but users agree - it is the best outdoor TV you can buy right now. The generous screen is capable of full sun, too, so you can place it wherever it fits best in your outdoor space.
To see how the best outdoor TVs compare, here is an overview of each model, broken down by price, display type, and screen size.
Outdoor TV
Price
Display type
Screen size
Samsung Terrace Smart TV
$2,800
Full sun
55 inches
Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV
$1298
Partial sun
55 inches
Furrion Aurora Full Sun Series 4K UHD
$2,000
Full sun
43 inches
Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV
$1,600
Full shade
55 inches
Seura Shade Series 2
$4,599
Partial sun
65 inches
It depends. Do you need a TV that's waterproof, or will your new device be placed on a covered patio? These are our expert recommendations to help you find the best outdoor TV for your entertainment needs and price point.
Choose this outdoor TV...
If you want...
Samsung Terrace Smart TV
The best overall option
Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV
An all-around pick that's affordable, too
Furrion Aurora Full Shade Series 4K UHD
A TV that can handle the sun's full power
Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV
The brightest outdoor TV
Seura Shade Series 2
Exceptional sound for your outdoor TV
In choosing the best outdoor TVs, we considered several factors.
Brightness: A brighter display, usually 700 nits or more, is better able to handle direct sun than those with lower nits, which are typically best for indoor living rooms or shaded areas.
Sound: We consider the speaker quality on each television, because outdoor noise can easily compete with your TV when outside.
Streaming services: Many outdoor TVs have streaming services integrated, like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max.
Cost: We look for outdoor TVs that suit a variety of budgets.
Our chart can help you determine what kind of outdoor TV you need for your space.
Type of outdoor TV
Appropriate areas
Shade
Gazebos, screened-in rooms, sunrooms, verandas
Partial sun
Patios, pergolas, porches
Full sun
Backyard, BBQ area, poolside, public spaces
Outdoor TVs are built to withstand the elements, including wind and rain. However, since it's still an electronic device, your outdoor TV should sit under some sort of enclosure to avoid damage from torrential downpours or built-up snow.
