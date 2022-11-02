/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

What are the best outdoor TVs, and are they waterproof?

The best outdoor TVs offer excellent glare protection and brilliant sound. Before you watch the next big game or movie, check out our top picks for outdoor TVs.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
allison-murray
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer and  Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

ZDNET Recommends

The temperature is dropping, but most of us still spend time outside during the winter. We bundle up to socialize with loved ones on patios and rooftops during bonfires and holiday parties. This November, distract yourself and your guests from the chilly breeze with an outdoor TV. Watch NFL games in real-time and enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on your back patio with an excellent outdoor TV. 

Plus, you'll thank yourself next spring when you begin to spend more time outdoors. An outdoor TV is a fantastic bonus when you spend a lot of time in your backyard or on your roof -- it allows you to make the most of warm weather. But first, you need to know which TV to buy. We scoured the market to find the best outdoor TVs on the market for a variety of preferences and price points.

More: 

Samsung Terrace Smart TV

Best outdoor TV overall
samsung-terrace-smart-tv
Image: Samsung
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Bright display
  • Fantastic reflection deterrence
  • Durable build
cons
  • Expensive
  • Mediocre audio
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Waterproofing: IP55

The Samsung Terrace Smart TV is our vote for the best outdoor TV overall. The 55-inch 4K QLED display is specifically designed for the outdoors, and the anti-glare screen prevents the sun from interrupting your entertainment. Plus, IP55 waterproofing protects the device from the elements. The TV also has several popular services and apps, like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and YouTube, already included.

You can connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to use the browser function and surf the web. In addition, the Samsung Terrace Smart TV is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby, so you can save precious time with the help of a smart home assistant. The device also features customizable settings, like film mode and a wide viewing angle, so you can optimize your viewing experience no matter the occasion.

Also: The best Samsung TVs

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Target

Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV

Best budget outdoor TV
A TV with streaming services on it hanging on an outdoor brick wall
Image: Roku
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Withstands high temperatures
  • Affordable
  • Roku benefits
cons
  • Not ideal for full sun
  • Heavy
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K UHD | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP55

With the Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV, you can set up your television anywhere there is partial sun. The 55-inch display has 4K resolution and HDR10 technology, offering four times the pixels of Samsung's Full HD TV. The tempered, anti-glare screen is twice as bright as indoor models, so it can handle bright environment, like your back patio on a sunny summer day.

The Element Roku is also IP55-rated, so it's weatherproof against water, dirt, humidity, and even snow. And yes, you can enjoy year-round viewing, because the device can withstand temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 104°F. 

View now at WalmartView now at Element Electronics

Furrion Aurora Full Sun Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV

Best full-sun outdoor TV
furrion-aurora-full-sun-smart-4k-led-outdoor-tv
Image: Furrion
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Anti-glare screen
  • Excellent display
  • Reasonable price
cons
  • Smaller display
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 43 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP54

The Furrion Aurora Full Sun Smart 4K LED Outdoor TV is a versatile outdoor TV that you can wall-mount or place anywhere, in the sun or shade. The anti-glare screen boasts excellent clarity with LED technology, an anti-glare LCD screen, and 4K resolution. Plus, built-in speakers and 350-nit brightness immerse you in entertainment regardless of the weather.

The Furrion Aurora Smart Outdoor TV is also weatherproof with IP54 rating --  so it can face down snow, rain, UV rays, dirt, and humidity. Even the remote is waterproof, in case you leave it outside. At 43 inches, this model is a bit smaller than other outdoor TVs on this list, but it comes with a one-year warranty to secure your purchase.

View now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV

Best bright outdoor TV
A bright TV with colorful eggs on its screen against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Fantastic colors
  • 4K UHD
  • Smart TV connectivity
cons
  • Pricey
  • Not waterproof
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 55 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP65 (protected from dust, not water)

The Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV has a large 55-inch LED screen that incorporates 4K resolution with UHD HDR technology. The anti-glare screen has extremely high brightness at 1500 nits, the screen is meant to shine in the shade. 

Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you'll also have access to several streaming services, including Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. However, this TV is meant for covered outdoor areas, so it's not waterproof like other outdoor TV models on this list. Partial sun is fine, however. 

View now at WalmartView now at Amazon

Seura Shade Series 2 Weatherproof TV

Best outdoor TV splurge
seura-shade-series-2-weatherproof-tv
Image: Seura
Pros & Cons
pros
  • Excellent soundbar
  • Easy connectivity
  • Warranty included
cons
  • Lacks integrated smart features
  • Expensive
More Details

Tech specs: Screen size: 65 inches | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | Waterproofing: IP56

The Seura Shade Series 2 Weatherproof TV features a 65-inch display, which is larger than most other outdoor TVs. Plus, Seura claims the display is 35% brighter than competitors' devices. The TV features Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an integrated browser for easy Internet access. 

The Seura Shade Series 2 Weatherproof TV boasts a 4K Ultra HD LED display with a weatherproof design that can handle every season all year long. It's rated to handle temperatures from -24℉ to 140°F for excellent flexibility, so you don't have to worry about leaving it outside. Plus, it includes a waterproof remote for easy and convenient control.

View now at AmazonView now at Abt

What is the best outdoor TV?

The Samsung Terrace Smart TV may not be the cheapest option on our list but users agree - it is the best outdoor TV you can buy right now. The generous screen is capable of full sun, too, so you can place it wherever it fits best in your outdoor space.

To see how the best outdoor TVs compare, here is an overview of each model, broken down by price, display type, and screen size.

Outdoor TV

Price

Display type

Screen size

Samsung Terrace Smart TV

$2,800

Full sun 

55 inches

Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV

$1298

Partial sun

55 inches

Furrion Aurora Full Sun Series 4K UHD

$2,000

Full sun

43 inches

Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV

$1,600

Full shade 

55 inches

Seura Shade Series 2

$4,599

Partial sun

65 inches

Which outdoor TV is right for you?

It depends. Do you need a TV that's waterproof, or will your new device be placed on a covered patio? These are our expert recommendations to help you find the best outdoor TV for your entertainment needs and price point.

Choose this outdoor TV...

If you want...

Samsung Terrace Smart TV

The best overall option

Element Electronics Partial Sun Outdoor Roku TV

An all-around pick that's affordable, too

Furrion Aurora Full Shade Series 4K UHD

A TV that can handle the sun's full power

Kuvasong Smart Outdoor TV

The brightest outdoor TV

Seura Shade Series 2

Exceptional sound for your outdoor TV

How did we choose these outdoor TVs?

In choosing the best outdoor TVs, we considered several factors.

  • Brightness: A brighter display, usually 700 nits or more, is better able to handle direct sun than those with lower nits, which are typically best for indoor living rooms or shaded areas. 

  • Sound: We consider the speaker quality on each television, because outdoor noise can easily compete with your TV when outside.

  • Streaming services: Many outdoor TVs have streaming services integrated, like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max. 

  • Cost: We look for outdoor TVs that suit a variety of budgets.

What kind of outdoor TV do I need for my space?

Our chart can help you determine what kind of outdoor TV you need for your space.

Type of outdoor TV

Appropriate areas

Shade

Gazebos, screened-in rooms, sunrooms, verandas

Partial sun

Patios, pergolas, porches 

Full sun

Backyard, BBQ area, poolside, public spaces

Does an outdoor TV need to be waterproof?

Outdoor TVs are built to withstand the elements, including wind and rain. However, since it's still an electronic device, your outdoor TV should sit under some sort of enclosure to avoid damage from torrential downpours or built-up snow. 

Are there alternative outdoor TVs worth considering?

In our search, we found several other excellent options that are also worth your consideration:

ZDNET Recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

What are the best 4K TVs and which TV brand is most reliable?
A blurry, from-behind view of a man and woman on a couch, browsing through a list of movies on their TCL 4-Series.

What are the best 4K TVs and which TV brand is most reliable?

What is the best OLED TV and why is it so expensive?
An LG, Sony, and Vizio OLED TV on a blue and green background

What is the best OLED TV and why is it so expensive?

What are the best 85-inch TVs and what's the biggest TV you can buy?
85-inch-tv-action-shot.jpg

What are the best 85-inch TVs and what's the biggest TV you can buy?