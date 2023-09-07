'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best TV screen cleaners compared: Keep all of your electronic screens clean and shiny
Even though my main living room television is mounted on the wall above where my kids can reach, I somehow end up with handprints and smudges on the screen on a somewhat regular basis. The same goes for my laptop. Of course, my cell phone screen tends to get dirty quickly since I use it often, and my kids' tablets are even worse. In short, I go through a lot of screen cleaner.
If you want to tidy up your electronic act, we found the best screen cleaning products to make all of your gadgets sparkle again. Tempted to make your own cleaning concoction? Be aware that you could very easily mess up your screen, so you're probably better off trusting a professional device.
Read more: The best TVs of 2023
Note that most screen cleaners these days are designed to clean all screens -- TVs, phones, laptops, desktop monitors, and tablets. But it's still a good idea to make sure the cleaner you're purchasing is intended for the device you're using it for. My pick for the best TV screen cleaner overall is the WHOOSH! 2.0 Cleaner, which is alcohol- and ammonia-free, and comes in a large bottle that will last you a long time. Read on for the rest of our picks for the best screen cleaners you can buy right now.
The best TV screen cleaners of 2023
- Eco-friendly refillable bottle
- Comes with two microfiber cloths
- Large size last a long time
- Most costly than other options
WHOOSH! takes the top spot on the list of best cleaners for several reasons. It's fantastic for phones (the company claims Apple uses this cleaner in its stores), it's alcohol and ammonia free (meaning it's great for those sensitive to strong smells), and it's extremely effective in small amounts, so your purchase should last a while.
It comes in a 16.9 ounce bottle and includes two cleaning cloths.
If you're eco-conscious, the newest version of WHOOSH! uses refillable cartridges, saving up to 75% plastic waste, the company says. There's also a travel sized bottle available if you need on-the-go cleaning, plus wipes if you'd rather not use spray.
- Completely natural
- No odors
- Needs a little pressure/force to clean well
If you're looking for a natural screen cleaner, Calyptus is your answer. It's an American-made, plant-based spray with no ammonia, alcohol, toxic chemicals or fragrances. There's almost no odor at all, in fact. Reviews do mention that since it's natural, it does take a little more muscle at times to wipe away a stubborn streak, but it still cleans very well.
It comes with two towels, a "heavy lifting" cloth to take away dirt and grime, and a "pixel shining" cloth to provide a glossy finish.
- Cloth and spray bottle in
- Can be used as a phone stand
- Compact size makes ceaning larger televisions tough
- No anti-fingerprint coating
Click Clean is actually a cloth and spray bottle in one, with one side of the spray bottle covered in a microfiber material. It's very compact, easily fitting in a pocket or purse, and even doubles as a phone stand. The cleaning spray works on any type of screen -- laptop, phone or tablet. It could work on a television too, but the smaller size would make that a little cumbersome if you have a larger screen. And while other sprays leave a coating to keep away fingerprints, this one doesn't, according to reviews.
- Comes with a microfiber pad and brush
- Brush is also useful for cleaning keyboards
- Additional spray needed for stubborn smudges
While technically the OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner doesn't contain cleaning liquid, it makes the list of best screen cleaners because in addition to the microfiber pad that cleans smudges and fingerprints, it also has a brush that wipes away dust and dirt. This makes it more ideal for laptop or phone cleaning than other electronics, but it still holds its own in those categories perfectly fine (it may just take a while longer because of the small size). You'll need an additional cleaning spray for deeper dirt, but for light cleaning, this is an excellent option.
- Large bottle will last a while
- Cleans any screen
- Only includes one towel
Eveo bills itself as a premium screen cleaner, and while that's tough to quantify, this is definitely a top option for electronics cleaning sprays. It does include a microfiber cloth, and it comes in a large 16 ounce spray bottle. If you're looking for a versatile cleaner than can handle any electronic screen, put this on your list.
- Quick drying
- Only 30 wipes, which can go quickly in a multi-screen home
- Wipes dry out fast
Looking for a non-spray electronics screen cleaner? MIracleWipes are among the top-rated gadget wipes for a reason. They're able to clean most any device screen, from a television to a laptop to a tablet or phone. They dry very quickly, and come with a microfiber cloth for best results. MiracleWipes work well, but the container only hcomes with 30 wipes, which can be used up quickly.
What is the best screen cleaner?
My pick for the best TV screen cleaner overall is the WHOOSH! 2.0 Cleaner, since it is alcohol- and ammonia-free, and comes in a large bottle that will last you a long time. But there are many others that will do a good job, too.
|Best Screen Cleaner
|Cost
|WHOOSH! 2.0 Cleaner
|$19
|Calyptus Screen Cleaner
|$13
|Click Clean Screen Cleaner
|$9
|OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe
|$12
|EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray
|$16
|MiracleWipes
|$14
Which is the best screen cleaner for you?
|Choose this screen cleaner...
|If you want...
|WHOOSH! 2.0 Cleaner
|an all-around fantastic screen cleaner that can be used on just about any electronic.
|Calyptus Screen Cleaner
|a screen cleaner that's all natural and plant-based with no chemicals.
|Click Clean Screen Cleaner
|a portable option that always keeps your cloth with your spray so you can clean on the go.
|OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe
|a screen cleaner specifically for laptops that can also keep your keyboard clean.
|EVEO Screen Cleaner Spray
|a multipurpose spray that comes in a bottle large enough to last a long time.
|MiracleWipes
|an option to clean your screen that's not a spray but still keeps your electronics looking new.
How did I choose the best screen cleaners?
To choose the top screen cleaners for this list, I considered the following:
- Devices: While most screen cleaners are all-purpose, some are made for specific devices like laptops. Most of the cleaners on this list are multi-purpose and can clean nearly every type of screen.
- Cost: The cleaners on this list all come in at under $20 -- and the pricier ones come in larger bottles that should last you a while.
- Eco-friendliness: We looked at what chemicals go into these screen cleaners to find some eco-friendly options.
- Portability: We considered different options depending on if you're planning to keep your screen cleaner at home in a closet, or are looking for something more portable for cleaning on the go, or cleaning at both work and at home.
A screen cleaner isn't a big investment by any means, but you want to make sure you're getting something that fits your specific needs.
Are alcohol wipes safe for screens?
While alcohol wipes are generally safe for most electronic screens, most manufacturers recommend avoiding them for cell phones. Most phones today have a protective coating on the glass, and alcohol can wear that down, leaning to a dirtier device over time. Wipes that contain bleach should never be used on an electronic device.
Should cleaning spray be applied directly to a screen or on a cloth?
You should never spray an electronic screen directly. Instead, spray a cloth (preferrably microfiber) and then wipe the screen. Spraying a screen could lead to liquid getting inside, and especially if it contains alcohol, it could damage components.
Can glass cleaner be used on electronics?
Many electronics screens aren't glass, and those that are often have very thin, fragile screens. Glass cleaner should never be used on electronics. Instead, use a cleaning solution specifically designed for electronics or at the very least, a damp microfiber cloth with just water.