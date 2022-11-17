'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Screen projectors can be a great alternative to TV displays and laptops for watching movies or bringing games to a big screen. Thanks to technological improvements over the years, we can now have them in our homes for a relatively cheap price.
Ahead of the Black Friday sales event, ZDNET has found a great deal on a Wemax Go projector with a 40-inch portable screen. The Watch from Anywhere bundle, available on StackSocial, normally retails for approximately $680. However, for a limited time you can enjoy 70% off, bringing the price down to $199.
The Wemax Go projector is a compact, high-quality projector that utilizes ALPD laser technology, also known as fluorescent laser technology, for improved picture projection -- taking the place of legacy lamp and LED-based projection. Wemax's projector offers a light output of 300 ANSI lumens. Plus, it's compatible with WiFi, Android, and iOS devices, and can handle projection sizes between 15 and 100 inches.
The bundle also includes a 40-inch portable, retractable screen compatible with up to 4K projection. The 19.6 x 34.8-inch screen is black and supported by an aluminum frame.
While the screen size isn't the largest on the market, the product is focused on portability, which can be valuable while you're on the road or camping. The projector can also be handy when you're working on a mobile device and need to view presentations or documents on a larger screen.
StackSocial's sale ends in three days, and it also includes free shipping. And although you might have to wait a week or two for your projector to be dispatched, the product will arrive with plenty of time before the holidays.