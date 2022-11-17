'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday may be coming up, but finding a great deal on a TV can save you hundreds right now. Hisense TVs are a great example of an awesome option that won't break the bank. Right now, you can get a 50-inch Hisense U6H series smart TV for only $340.
This 4K ULED TV brings Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut to your TV, providing bright and more accurate colors into your picture – and over a billion colors to boot. It can brighten up to 600 nits and offers 48 local dimming zones to enhance both dark and bright scenes during your movies and shows.
Under the settings, you can use a dedicated FilmMaker mode that will allow you to see movies as they were meant to be seen, disabling motion smoothing and enabling correct aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. You can also use the built-in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to truly build a cinematic experience in your home.
The TV also comes with Smooth Motion and Game Mode Plus to keep your games going with a 240 Motion frame rate and 60Hz Native refresh rate. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, you can also control the TV with voice commands.
At $260 off, scoring this TV for only $340 is a total steal. Add it to your cart today to pick it up for this price. Otherwise, if you're looking for other TV options, we've covering early Black Friday TV deals here at ZDNET through Cyber Monday, and you can check back there for updated TV sales.