Last week, I included this laptop among the top 5 laptops under $1,000. This week, the HP Victus 15sees a big deal, meaning it the perfect time to switch from console to PC gaming. A screen size of just over 16-inches means you don't necessarily need a second monitor to game -- although, you cant go wrong with an external monitor.
HP includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and a screen capable of 178-degree wide-viewing to make sure the screen looks just as good to you as it does if people watch you play. Additionally, this laptop uses and advanced technique for cooling the computer as hot air is blown out of the bottom of the laptop to ensure the computer maintains a good temperature while you game.
With 4GB of high-speed dedicated memory and a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12500H this system has quick speeds and the ability to put the power to where your system needs it most. But, you'd think with all the powerful components in this laptop, the battery life would suffer. Wrong. This laptop features a battery that can last up to 8 hours and 15 minutes while being able to be charged up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.
Lastly, if you plan on plugging accessories into this laptop, you're in luck. On the side of this laptop there are: an ethernet port, 2x USB Type-A Superspeed ports, a USB-C port, and HDMI inout, a combo audio jack, and an SD card reader. This HP Victus 15 has only seen a price this low once in the last four months, so Amazon knew that Black Friday was the best time to change that.