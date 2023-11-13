/>
The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more

ZDNET has found early Black Friday deals on everything from robot vacuums to Apple products to laptops to phones so you can get your holiday shopping done early.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor
black-friday-2.png

ZDNET has rounded up the best early Black Friday deals you can find right now.

ZDNET

Believe it or not, Black Friday will be here next week. If you're looking to skip the frenzy and get your shopping done early, we've got good news: Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many others already have tons of early holiday sales available. Find deep discounts on products like TVs, laptops, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more, so you don't have to stress during Thanksgiving week. 

If you're looking to get a head start on your holiday shopping (or even find a gift for yourself), ZDNET has found tons of early Black Friday deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.

Best early Black Friday deals 2023

Best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Roomba j9+ on a yellow background
Roomba/ZDNET

Best early Black Friday smartwatch deals

apple-series-8-watch
Apple/ZDNET

Best early Black Friday headphones deals

jbl-live-660nc-headphones
Amazon/ZDNET

Best early Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung

Best early Black Friday TV deals

samsung-tv

Best early Black Friday laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 16-inch Intel Evo i7 laptop
Dell/ZDNET

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. 

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

