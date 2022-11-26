'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Sony 75" class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $850 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $549.
Ahead of the holidays, US retailers are boosting sales for a few weeks -- as well as clearing out older stock to make room for new products.
This gives consumers the chance to take advantage of some great deals, including Best Buy's offer for this Sony TV. The television set comes with a 75-inch LED display, coming in at 4K Ultra HD (2160p) for showing crisp and vibrant content. The TV's refresh rate is 60GHz.
Aside from its impressive size, the 2021 Sony TV has the smart features you would expect in modern TVs, including internet connectivity for streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Hulu.
Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built-in, allowing users to control their devices through a remote or their voice.