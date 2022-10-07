'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a nice living room TV? Target wants to help you out with some great savings. Right now, when you order the 65-inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, you will not only save $100 on the model, but you will also get a $25 Target gift card whether you buy in-store or online. While the TV is listed at $479, it's like getting the TV for $454.
This LG TV features a Real 4K Display and offers a 4K UHD resolution, so you can enjoy great picture no matter whether you're watching TV or gaming with your favorite console. It comes with an a5 Gen 5 AI processor to upscale all of your older content so you don't have to worry about blurry images when watching spooky Halloween classics.
It operates on a WebOS 22, giving you easy, fast streaming with all of your favorite services, including Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, or Apple TV. Plus, LG TVs come with free access to over 300 LG channels. Or, you can just pair it with a handy Roku device that's also 50% off.
In addition to all these great features, you can connect it into your smart home when you pair it with a Google, Amazon, or Apple device.
You'll have to add it to your cart today in order to get the deal, as we don't know how long the stock will last. The deal is a part of the Target Deal Days, a sale event featuring thousands of Black Friday-like sales on products. We're tracking the deals throughout the event and bringing you the best, including $150 off a Dyson vacuum and $100 savings on the all new Samsung Galaxy X Flip4 smartphone.