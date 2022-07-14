Dyson vacuums are arguably some of the greatest cordless vacuums to date, but their price can make any homeowner or apartment dweller think twice about the investment. With some retailers still offering, Target wants to make sure you save some money when you decide to spring for a Dyson deal. Right now, the Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum is discounted by $50 on their website for $379.
You'll get up to 40 minutes of runtime with this handy vacuum which is perfect for smaller apartments. The suction is perfect for picking up pet hair and works across all kinds of surfaces, from wood floors to carpeting.
It also breaks down to store easily in a drawer or a closet, which also works really well if you need to clean up a car or upholstery. What also works great are the two separate vacuum heads that come with it, one specifically designed for said upholstery and the other designed for floors. There's also no bag built into this vacuum. Simply pop open the dust bin when it's full and empty it into the trash bag for easy cleanup.
Unfortunately, you can't pick it up in-store, but you can get it shipped to your home. With the Target Red Card, you can save an additional 5% on your purchase, too. Dyson stock is notoriously limited, so if this deal sounds like it would be perfect for your home, we recommend buying as soon as possible for $379.