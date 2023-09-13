Buy a Costco 1-year Gold Star membership and get a free $30 gift card

Get a $30 gift card when you buy a $60 annual Costco membership right now -- which basically cuts the cost of your membership in half.

It's tough to stick to a monthly budget, whether you're shopping for groceries, investing in a new tech gadget, or even decorating for the holidays. It might be a little easier if you could search for everything under one roof. A Costco membership is a great way to save both time and money. And right now, when you buy a one-year Gold Star membership for $60, you'll get a $30 digital Costco gift card free -- basically cutting the price of your membership in half.

There are more than 500 Costco warehouses across the US, so you likely won't have to go far for your next shopping trip. Be sure to look out for tasty produce, baked goods, home essentials like Kirkland Signature products, and more. You may even be able to find warehouse deals on electronics like TVs and laptops, a great find whether you're a professional or a student getting ready for a new semester.

Make sure to take advantage of everything your local Costco warehouse has to offer, whether that means stopping by the food court for a hot meal or even running some of your other errands. See if you can pick up a new pair of glasses at Costco Optical or grab your prescription at the pharmacy. On the way out, you could even stop by a Costco Gas Station to fill your tank for the drive home.

Costco also has an expansive catalog of products and services available online. See about getting your orders delivered directly to your home instead of picking them up yourself. Vacation planning may even be a little easier if you can find a Costco vacation package. Don't forget about your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card. It can't be combined with other promotions, but it could help cover the cost of groceries or other fun Costco finds.

See how much further you can stretch your monthly budget by shopping at Costco. Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60. (Just note that to receive the digital gift card, you need to provide a valid email address when you sign up. It's also valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership, and limited to one per household.)