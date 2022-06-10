Learn coding, data science, automation skills and more for only $35

StackCommerce

If you've wished you could have a well-paid career in the tech industry, don't let lack of experience or finances hold you back. You don't need any technical background to learn coding, big data, and automation. The 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle covers all that and more for just $34.99.

You'll learn programming from scratch, dive deep into data analysis, explore automation and the Internet of Things with Google Assistant, and even learn how to use SEO to help your website rank higher. Complete novices can start with "C++ for Absolute Beginners!", which introduces you to C++, thoroughly covering object-oriented programming, and more in a concise four-hour video course.

Beginners can also choose "The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022" to learn one of the most loved programming languages. Students enjoyed this class, rating it 4.6 out of five stars. Finally, you can follow up with "Data Science, Deep Learning, & Machine Learning with Python: Hands-On," which is also rated 4.6 and can prepare you for a meaningful career in Big Data.

Instructor Frank Kane has 17 patents in data mining, machine learning, and distributed computing. He has his own company, Sundog Software, specializing in virtual reality technology and teaching big data analysis to others.

Move further into data analysis with "The Ultimate Hands-On Hadoop: Tame your Big Data!" and "Taming Big Data with Spark Streaming & Scala: Hands-On." They'll give you a foundation in two of the most popular and up-to-date big data technologies. Or learn another new programming language in "Rust Programming Master Class: From Beginner to Expert."

Learn how to write apps for the IoT devices like Apple Home and automated assistant technology in "Google Assistant Automation IoT Development." This course will teach you JavaScript so you can build a web app that will control your appliances. It will also explain how to code in the Swift and Xcode languages for Apple apps.

If you have a business website and higher rankings to attract more business, take "Search Operative." It'll teach you how to use SEO to grow your traffic. You can access these video courses on Windows, Mac, Chromebooks, or mobile devices.

Train in skills that can lead to lucrative careers. Get the 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle for only $34.99.