/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home More Topics Deals

Learn coding, data science, automation skills and more for only $35

No experience is required to learn lucrative tech skills in these self-paced courses that can qualify you for a whole new career.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
replace-this-image.jpg
StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've wished you could have a well-paid career in the tech industry, don't let lack of experience or finances hold you back. You don't need any technical background to learn coding, big data, and automation. The 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle covers all that and more for just $34.99.

You'll learn programming from scratch, dive deep into data analysis, explore automation and the Internet of Things with Google Assistant, and even learn how to use SEO to help your website rank higher. Complete novices can start with "C++ for Absolute Beginners!", which introduces you to C++, thoroughly covering object-oriented programming, and more in a concise four-hour video course.

Beginners can also choose "The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing in 2022" to learn one of the most loved programming languages. Students enjoyed this class, rating it 4.6 out of five stars. Finally, you can follow up with "Data Science, Deep Learning, & Machine Learning with Python: Hands-On," which is also rated 4.6 and can prepare you for a meaningful career in Big Data.

Instructor Frank Kane has 17 patents in data mining, machine learning, and distributed computing. He has his own company, Sundog Software, specializing in virtual reality technology and teaching big data analysis to others.

Move further into data analysis with "The Ultimate Hands-On Hadoop: Tame your Big Data!" and "Taming Big Data with Spark Streaming & Scala: Hands-On." They'll give you a foundation in two of the most popular and up-to-date big data technologies. Or learn another new programming language in "Rust Programming Master Class: From Beginner to Expert."

The 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle

 $34.99 at ZDNet Academy

Learn how to write apps for the IoT devices like Apple Home and automated assistant technology in "Google Assistant Automation IoT Development." This course will teach you JavaScript so you can build a web app that will control your appliances. It will also explain how to code in the Swift and Xcode languages for Apple apps.

If you have a business website and higher rankings to attract more business, take "Search Operative." It'll teach you how to use SEO to grow your traffic. You can access these video courses on Windows, Mac, Chromebooks, or mobile devices.

Train in skills that can lead to lucrative careers. Get the 2022 Complete Learn Coding & Automation Bundle for only $34.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box
Placeholder product image alt text

5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box

Home & Office
NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices
fbi-decision-to-withhold-kaseya-ransomware.jpg

NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices

Security