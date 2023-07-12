Doctor Who: The Complete First Series (Blu-ray) is 67% off for Prime Day

Amazon

Are you a fan of the Doctor? No, I'm not talking about your friendly, neighborhood physician. I'm talking about Doctor Who, the famed time and space explorer who's been saving the Earth on and off since 1963. If so, and you got hooked on the show after it returned to the air in 2005 following a lengthy disappearance, then you should enjoy Doctor Who: The Complete First Series Blu-ray set.

Trimmed by 67% off its list price to $20 for Amazon's Prime Day, Doctor Who: The Complete First Series on Blu-ray offers all 13 episodes of the first season (or "series" as it's called in the UK) on three discs. Produced by Russell T. Davies and starring Christopher Eccleston as the Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose, this marked the return of the famed British series since it vanished in 1989 following its initial debut in 1963.

Also: I found the weirdest tech deals for Prime Day, and they're actually useful

The 2005 revival with Eccleston as the ninth doctor brought a new sensibility to the character, keeping the cheekiness of previous incarnations but endowing him with a harder edge and a survivor's guilt that turned him into a tragic hero. With his companion Rose, the two travel through space and time in the TARDIS, discovering strange new worlds and encountering new friends and old enemies.

The 1080p Blu-ray transfer provides a higher quality to the visuals than you'll find streaming the show online. The set also comes with lots of bonus material, including a "Making of" featurette, trailers, interviews, and audio commentaries. You even get the much-celebrated Doctor Who Confidential documentary with behind-the-scenes footage.

Now in its 14th season, the current flavor of Doctor Who is still running strong. But if you're a fellow Whovian who loved the show's first season, then you'll want to step back in time to watch Doctor Who: The Complete First Series (Blu-ray).