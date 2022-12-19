'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for a last-minute gift for the gamer in your family this holiday season, you're in luck. Right now, the Logitech G604 Lightspeed wireless optical gaming mouse just dropped from $100 to only $50 during Best Buy's Last Minute holiday sale.
Featuring 15 programmable controls including six thumb buttons, you can program every button to cater to your needs. The Hero 25K DPI sensor allows for extremely precise control for those sniping moments or detailed design projects. This accuracy also stems from the Lightspeed wireless technology operating at a 1ms response time, too.
Underneath the mouse, you'll find Optical technology that uses LED lights to scan the surface underneath the mouse for that response time. Because it's an adjustable DPI, you can also expect its compatibility for not only gaming, but also for everyday computer tasks.
It's compatible with Microsoft and Mac computers, as well as offers dual connectivity for Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz wireless network. It runs off of a sole AA battery that will last up to 240 hours, or 5.5 months in Bluetooth mode. It's also perfect for the eco-friendly gamer too, offering certification in carbon neutrality down to the packaging.
More: Want to try PC gaming on a budget? Here are five affordable gaming laptops
At $50 off, this is a great deal on a quality gaming mouse. You can add it to your cart today for $50, or you can wait a couple of days. The sale will end on December 21st, but with deals and steals, it always comes down to the stock. Therefore, we recommend picking it up today.
