Get a smart projector on sale for $170 through March 3rd

Do you love going to the movies and staying at home to stream your favorite content from Netflix and Hulu? Now you can get the best of both worlds with a high-quality deal that's available for a limited time. Through March 3rd only, this AAXA L500 1080p Bluetooth Wi-Fi Smart Projector is on sale for just $170 (reg. $199).

Designed to make your home into a theater, this projector can support a Full HD image at a 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 1.2:1 throw ratio, so placing it in the perfect area of your home will be all the easier. For easy connectivity to your speakers and streaming services, the projector comes built out with WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities. The projector also comes with powerful 10W speakers, too.

You can connect to this projector with hard wire through its HDMI, AV 3.5mm, & USB input ports as well.

Using a home projector should be fun and easy. This AAXA's build allows you to download and access your favorite streaming apps via its own onboard app store. On top of that, you can also mirror iOS and Android devices with the projector to add even more to your home viewing entertainment possibilities. It is worth noting that certain copyrighted content will not be able to be mirrored.

The movie theater will always be an amazing place to take in a film. This deal just allows you to emulate that for times when a movie at home is preferable, and for watching all of your other favorite stuff in a bigger, better way.

