Get a TruGolf simulator for $200
Too many of us leave the golf course feeling dumbfounded as to how hard it is to simply hit the ball straight. When it comes to perfecting your game, waiting for the next tee time with your friends or paying every time you need to practice can feel arduous and ineffective.
To add an at-home resource that you can work with as often as you want, this TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator is on sale for just $200 (reg. $399) through March 24. Running on its E6 CONNECT software, TruGolf connects users using a swing stick to an app on their smart TV to simulate full course matches, practice rounds, training modules, and more.
The weighted impact trainer mimics the feel of swinging an actual club and connecting with a real golf ball. By capturing critical swing characteristics, it can assess your swing and the angle of attack, club face, tempo, and path.
Besides simulating where your ball will fly and then bounce to, helping you play matches from the comfort of your home, the simulator can also collect data and offer analytics to help you adjust and improve as you go.
TruGolf comes with over one hundred courses built into its simulated platform. In addition to that users can also play four different driving ranges, thirteen par three chip-and-putt courses, plus a range of mini-games and training exercises.
You can grab this TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator on sale for just $200 (reg. $399) through March 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT.