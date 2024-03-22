'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Pick up the 98-inch TCL S5 for just $1900
If you're in the market for a new, big screen TV, the 98-inch TCL S5 just dropped to $2,000 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, letting you save up to $2,000 on one of the largest TVs on the market. Along with a truly impressive screen size, the TCL S5 also offers other features to make your watch party the event of the season. With a $5,000 MSRP, this is a hefty savings on a massive TV.
The LED panel gives you great 4K resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. And with Dolby Vision IQ HDR support, you'll get enhanced detailing and contrast, so you'll never miss a second of action on the field or lose track of the ball during a pass. The S5 also uses DTS Virtual:X audio to create virtual 3D sound for a more immersive experience.
With Bluetooth connectivity as well as 3 HDMI inputs, you can set up a custom home audio system for a true surround sound experience, or you can share highlight videos and photos from your mobile devices with built-in Chromecast. And if you've set up a smart home network, you can connect the S5 to Alexa or Hey Google for hands-free controls.
I've reviewed TCL TVs for ZDNET in the past, and have been impressed by how well-rounded they are for a price that's usually easier on the wallet than competitors like Samsung and LG.
Check out all of our tested picks for the best TVs here, and be sure to grab this deal before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends March 26.
