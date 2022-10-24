'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The holiday season is fast approaching. With the celebration, you likely think of food, drink, presents, and of course, watching Christmas movies and classic films in the living room with friends and family.
If you are looking to upgrade your TV in the next few months, check out this deal we've found on the Hisense 65-inch Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV. Right now, you can enjoy a $400 discount -- or 33% off -- on the TV at Best Buy for a limited time.
The 2022 Hisense Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV has a 65-inch display, which is ample screen space for most homes. The bezel-less display offers 4K resolution for quality depth, clarity, and color, as well as a 120Hz variable refresh rate -- making it suitable for streaming, movies, and gaming. Hisense says that the TV is capable of reaching up to 1000 nits.
Plus, Hisense has included Dolby Vision Gaming settings, FreeSync Premium, and a low-latency game mode, bolstering the gaming experience when you decide to fire up your console.
When it comes to sound, the TV offers built-in Dolby Atmos audio, which you can also improve with a dedicated soundbar via Bluetooth or cables. The model's Google operating system has the option of voice control as well as typical remotes. In addition, Hisense's Smart TV is compatible with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.
You can save $400 with this Hisense deal over at Best Buy. But hurry -- we don't know how long the deal will last.