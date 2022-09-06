'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HyperX has become one of the gaming staples, offering great gaming accessories for a very reasonable price point. To celebrate their 20th anniversary enhancing the gaming experience, the tech company just dropped a gaming sale, where you can save up to 50% off any accessories for your PC or console setup.
We rounded up some of the highlights below, so be sure to take a look – and take advantage of the sale before these great devices sell out.
This budget-friendly gaming headset dropped by 50% in price. A wired headset, it gives you DTS spatial audio coupled with 40mm drivers. The soft earcups give you a closed design so you can concentrate on what matters most – winning that round. It's also durable with adjustable steel sliders.
The Pulsefire Haste comes in three different colors and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor to give you the upper edge in gaming. You can expect an adjustable DPI of up to 16,000, and 450 IPS. Clocking in at only 59 grams, it's lightweight and perfect for long sessions.
Streaming on Twitch in the near future? This standalone mic implement an Anti-Vibration shock mount to keep the mic stable while you're getting riled up during your latest session. It comes with a tap-to-mute sensor with a special LED indicator, and it comes with the mount adapter included. Plug it in with your PC, PS4, PS5, or Mac.
This tenkeyless mechanical keyboard operates with specialized HyperX Aqua switches for a smooth experience. There are three adjustable keyboard angles, and you will also get a programmable RGB light display to see your keys when it's critical. It's also very durable with an aluminum body.
You don't really think about wrist rest until you start having wrist pain, so skip worrying about discomfort popping up during your gaming and opt for this wrist rest that's on sale. Comprised of a cool gel memory foam, it features durable, anti-fray stitching and an anti-slip grip. Because it's a full size, it will fit most keyboards.