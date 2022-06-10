From outdoor pool parties to camping trips, summer parties and music go hand-in-hand, and if you've been keeping your eye on the JBL Bluetooth speaker for a deal now is the time to buy. Right now, the speaker is 39% off at only $91. It's the lowest price ever we've seen for this device for a savings of $57.
Amazon's choice for a Bluetooth speaker, the Charge 4, is a great option for taking music on the go. It can connect to up to two smartphones, so if you and a friend want to be able to control your tunes, you can. Or, if you have other JBL CONNECT+ speakers, you can seamlessly connect this device to them for a more integrated audio across larger spaces, be it an outdoor family reunion or a birthday party in the backyard.
Plus, if you're outside all day, you don't have to worry about a recharge: this small but mighty speaker features playback of up to 20 hours on a single charge (and if you run out of battery life away from a charger, we recommend boosting your play power with a solar charger). It can also handle water splashes by the pool, thanks to its IPX7 waterproof rating. Best of all, because it's considered a rugged device, the 3.21-pound device is light enough to carry deep into the forest for off-the-grid camping experiences.
We recommend buying this today if you want to catch this unreal deal at the Charge 4's lowest price ever. It's an Amazon Daily Deal, so it's only valid until 11:59PM tonight.