/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is on sale right now for only $91

Save $57 on Amazon's best-selling speaker, now on sale for its lowest price ever.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
JBL Bluetooth speaker

From outdoor pool parties to camping trips, summer parties and music go hand-in-hand, and if you've been keeping your eye on the JBL Bluetooth speaker for a deal now is the time to buy. Right now, the speaker is 39% off at only $91. It's the lowest price ever we've seen for this device for a savings of $57.

JBL Bluetooth speaker

 $91 at Amazon

Amazon's choice for a Bluetooth speaker, the Charge 4, is a great option for taking music on the go. It can connect to up to two smartphones, so if you and a friend want to be able to control your tunes, you can. Or, if you have other JBL CONNECT+ speakers, you can seamlessly connect this device to them for a more integrated audio across larger spaces, be it an outdoor family reunion or a birthday party in the backyard.

Plus, if you're outside all day, you don't have to worry about a recharge: this small but mighty speaker features playback of up to 20 hours on a single charge (and if you run out of battery life away from a charger, we recommend boosting your play power with a solar charger). It can also handle water splashes by the pool, thanks to its IPX7 waterproof rating. Best of all, because it's considered a rugged device, the 3.21-pound device is light enough to carry deep into the forest for off-the-grid camping experiences.

We recommend buying this today if you want to catch this unreal deal at the Charge 4's lowest price ever. It's an Amazon Daily Deal, so it's only valid until 11:59PM tonight. 

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box
Placeholder product image alt text

5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box

Home & Office
CISA warning: Hackers are exploiting these 36 "significant" cybersecurity vulnerabilities - so patch now
hands-on-a-keyboard-in-the-dark.jpg

CISA warning: Hackers are exploiting these 36 "significant" cybersecurity vulnerabilities - so patch now

Security