Whether you're looking for a living room TV for a smaller space or a nice bedroom panel, LG's C2 42-inch OLED smart TV is a stellar choice. It's even better when it's one sale, and right now, you can score this TV for only $800. That's savings of $500 for your wallet.
The C2 features the a9 Gen 5 AI processor that works seamlessly with the 4K technology to bring a beautiful, clear picture to your screen. It also adapts to the content you're watching so you can enjoy both gaming with the NVIDIA G-SYNC and 120Hz variable refresh rate or just catch your favorite shows on this model.
This model also comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to bring all of the 8 million self-lit pixels to life. It also uses a specialized dynamic tone mapping pro to help enhance all of your HDR content across 500 blocks on the panel. In addition to this dynamic tone mapping, it also features a Brightness Booster to bring up to 20% brighter imaging to the screen.
The 25 best holiday TV deals: 75, 65, 50-inch TVs still on sale
The TV uses a WebOS22 that allows all of your favorite shows and apps to feature on your home screen as well as all your apps. The home hub will provide recommendations and allow for personalized, separate accounts for your family members. And it's compatible with Google, Alexa, and Apple smart assistants.
The C2 can be purchased at two places: Best Buy and Amazon. If you're looking for a larger size, you can totally add that to your cart instead, but to get the $800 deal, you'll have to add the 42-inch model to your cart today.
