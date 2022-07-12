Game, binge-watch shows or watch your favorite movies with this incredible LG 4K OLED television. With an OLED screen, you will be able to view a TV featuring perfect blacks, vivid contrast and incredible picture with its 4K resolution.
Have an old Alexa or Google Assistant lying around your house? Forget it; this TV has them both built-in, so you will be able to just ask your television for the weather, music, and so much more.
There's so much more this television offers, including its smart capabilities with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu among the apps available on the store.
Are you a big sports fan? Well, this TV also offers sports alerts to keep you up-to-date on all the scores across the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA and more.
As the price of everything else is going up, this price is going down -- reaching the lowest price this product has seen for the 2022 installment of Amazon Prime Day.