We are approaching the beginning of February, the time of year millions gather around their TV to watch the Super Bowl. With this LG 70-inch NanoCell 75UQA TV, you can host the party at your house this year and your guests won't miss a play -- or the funny commercials. With a NanoCell display, immerse yourself into anything you play on this TV with clear picture and vivid colors.
TVs allow us to keep up with the news, binge watch out favorite shows, and game. This LG TV allows you to do all of that and more with over a billion colors that fully immerses you into the screen. While the colors will wow, the picture and sound produced by the a5 Gen5 AI processor 4k is just another feature this TV has that impresses.
While gaming on a 70-inch TV might not be everyone's cup of tea, LG is trying to change that narrative with a dedicated game optimizer and dashboard so you can customize your TV for optimum gaming performance. This television makes it easy to customize your controls, and even easier to control your brightness with AI Control to match your space.
Also: Which LG TV is right for you and how do the top OLED models compare?
An advanced remote lets you take full control of this TV with the ability to point, click, scroll, or use voice control to navigate your TV. This LG - 70" Class NanoCell 75UQA give you so many excellent options and capabilities and, for just $700, is an absolute steal to ramp up your home theatre game.
