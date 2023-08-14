LG unveils its first wireless television, with a stunning 95-inch screen and price

LG

If the back of your television is a tangled nest of wires from video game consoles, sound systems, cable boxes, or streaming sticks, a new wireless TV offering from LG could help you clean things up.

But cleanliness comes at a price.

The company's new OLED M TV, which comes in a whopping 97-inches wide (the largest OLED in the world), is completely devoid of cables on the back, save a lone power cord -- and since that's hidden within the stand, I think it's fair to say it is "wireless." All other connections run through a "Zero Connect Box," a hub that takes your devices and beams the content wirelessly to the television at 4K and 120Hz.

The Zero Connect Box has three HDMI 2.1 inputs, plus two USBA slots, ethernet, and optical audio. The television itself supports Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision HDR, plus G-Sync.

Devices can be placed up to 30 feet away from the television, meaning they don't even have to be directly under the set. The box automatically identifies the best transmission path and had an adjustable antenna to point toward the TV.

How much will going wireless set you back? The set debuts in the UK this September at a price of £27,999.99, or just over $35,000 USD. If that's a little much, there's also the 83-inch version for £7,999.99 ($10,000 USD) and the 77-inch style for £5999.99 ($7,600 USD).

LG's new television was shown off at this year's CES, where early reports say the wireless execution was flawless and beautiful. Startup company Displace also announced a wireless television, but that one comes in at 55 inches wide and has a price tag of $2,999.

Availability and exact pricing for the US market wasn't announced, but LG did note its 97-inch Signature OLED M would be on sale in the United States later this year.