March Madness brings every game to Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and the Vision Pro

Min Shin/ZDNET

March Madness kicks off today, and thankfully, there's no shortage of options to watch all the games as you cheer on your favorite team. Furthermore, thanks to updates from March Madness last week, you have three more ways to take it all in: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Apple Vision Pro.

If you want to catch the action on the road, March Madness has added support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Live radio broadcasts will be available for all 67 games, and you'll be able to see scores on your phone's lock screen or in the dedicated widget. A good number of the games will be available on terrestrial radio, but Apple Car Play and Android Auto support make finding and switching between games a lot easier.

Additionally, new to this year's mobile app is vertical video support. While you obviously can't watch entire games this way, the app will have must-see moments and viral clips specially trimmed for mobile viewing that can be swiped through like a TikTok or Reels feed.

You'll get three free hours of ad-supported viewing, but if you login with paid TV credentials like from YouTube TV, Hulu, or a cable provider, you can watch every game without interruption or limits.

For the Vision Pro, you can download the dedicated NCAA March Madness Live app. It's worth mentioning that this app is just March Madness for iPadOS, and not a new app optimized for visionOS. Still, given that some big names like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube all chose not to make the iPad version of their apps available for Apple's new headset, this is a win for basketball fans that should make watching the action a lot easier.

Action begins with a First Four matchup tonight, March 19, at 6:40 p.m. The championship game will be on Monday, April 8.