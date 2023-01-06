'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a big, beautiful gaming monitor (or just for multi-tasking at work)? While desktop behemoths such as Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitor can set you back $1,500, LG's 48-inch UHD OLED gaming monitor is only $997 at Amazon right now, saving you $500 on this beautiful gaming accessory.
With a 48-inch UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display, you'll feel more immersed in your games as you take on battles in Fortnite and Apex Legends. It comes equipped to handle a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for both casual and AAA games.
It features a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, too, alongside a Black Stabilizer to bring more accurate dark colors to your screen (for all of the stealth missions you'll do). You can enable a FPS counter to see how many frames you're getting and when, too.
In addition, it's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync Premium to bolster the image quality while you're gaming, so you won't experience ghosting with the .1ms response time. Plus, you won't need to worry about too much sunlight cramping your gaming style with its anti-glare screen.
At $500 off, this gaming monitor can bring a giant, beautiful screen straight into your home for a fraction of the price. You can add it to your cart at Amazon or during Best Buy's 3-Day surprise sale.