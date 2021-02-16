Best large monitor in 2021

It's a common sight in many offices to see employees with two monitors sitting side-by-side on their desk. This can be useful for keeping up to date with financial information, for example, that's displayed -- often in real time -- on one screen, while a second display is used for more routine tasks such as email and word processing. Creative users often like to view video and graphics files at full size on a dedicated display, while their editing apps and other tools are available on a neighbour. And some people just need two monitors for two computers, perhaps using a laptop and a desktop PC side-by-side.

But why have two monitors on your desk, when you can just have one? The latest trend in business monitors is for 'multitasking' monitors -- large displays that provide enough room to fit several applications or windows on-screen at the same time. These versatile displays may also include additional features, such as the ability to create picture-in-picture (PiP) effects, where you concentrate on a primary app that's displayed in a larger window, while a smaller secondary window lets you keep an eye on information like share prices or emails. Some modern monitors also offer split-screen effects -- also known as picture-by-picture (PbP) -- that allow two computers to share a single screen.

Features such as these work best on larger displays, and the new generation of multitasking monitors generally start at 32 inches, going all the way up to 49 inches. Even so, these large displays can still take up far less space than a pair of 27-inch screens sitting together on your desk (especially if you're working from a makeshift office at home, as so many have been over the last year).

Here's a guide to some of the best multitasking monitors for advanced knowledge workers and creative users.

Acer XR382CQK 37.5-inch curved 21:9 monitor (111ppi) Screen size: 37.5in. | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 (110.9ppi) | Refresh rate: 75Hz | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Contrast ratio: n/s | Response time: 1ms | colors: 1.07 billion | color gamut: n/s | HDR support: yes | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: LED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: IPS | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/35 degrees), swivel (30 degrees), height (13cm) | Video inputs: HDMI, DisplayPort | Other ports: 2x USB 3.0, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 7W | Dimensions: 89.7 x 58.8 x 30.9cm (with stand) | Weight: 10.7kg (with stand) | Price: $1,100 Acer's XR range of ultra-wide curved monitors is partly aimed at gamers and video enthusiasts, but also includes features such as picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP) that will allow knowledge workers and power users to connect two computers and view images from both at the same time. The ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio is also good for viewing multiple documents and windows. In the US, you can buy the 37.5-inch XR382CQK direct from Acer for a competitive $1,099.99. There's also a 34-inch model for just $649.99. For video connections, there are two HDMI inputs and DisplayPort in and out, along with two USB 3.0 ports for peripherals. It's worth noting, though, that the XR382CQK is not a true 4K display, as its unconventional 21:9 aspect ratio has a resolution of 3840 by 1600 (110.9ppi), rather than standard 16:9 3840 by 2160. There are also reports in Acer's support forum suggesting that Macs don't take kindly to that aspect ratio for some reason. View Now at B&H

AOC U3277PWQU 31.5-inch 4K monitor (140ppi) Screen size: 31.5in. | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (139.9ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Response time: 4ms | colors: 1.07 billion | color gamut: 100% sRGB | HDR support: n/s | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: WLED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: MVA | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/24 degrees), swivel (-165 degrees/165 degrees), height (18cm), pivot | Video inputs: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, DVI, VGA | Other ports: 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 3W | Dimensions: 74.2 x 65.9 x 17.1cm | Weight: 11.5kg | Price: ~$500 AOC's U3277PWQU is good value for business users who want a large, versatile display (especially if you're working from home and must pay for it yourself). This 31.5-inch monitor provides 4K resolution (3840 x 2160, 139.9ppi) for well under $500, and has useful features for multitasking with multiple apps, or two connected computers. The monitor provides HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces, as well as DVI and VGA for older PCs and laptops. There's also a built-in USB hub with two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, although it's a shame there's no USB-C support as well. You can connect two computers and use picture-in-picture (PiP) or picture-by-picture (PbP) to display images from both computers at the same time. You can move the second 'sub-source' image around on-screen, change its size, and even switch audio from the monitor's built-in speakers between the different computers. You can also pivot the screen, rotating it into the upright (portrait) position. View Now at AOC

BenQ PD3220U 31.5-inch 4K monitor (140ppi) Screen size: 31.5in. | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (139.9ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Contrast: ratio: 1000:1 | Response time: 5ms | colors: 1.07 billion | color gamut: 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 | HDR support: HDR10 | Brightness: 250-300 cd/m² | Backlight: LED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: IPS | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5˚/20˚), swivel (30˚/30˚), pivot (90˚), height (15cm) | Video inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 | Other ports: Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, USB Type B, 3x USB 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 2W | Dimensions: 47.8-62.8 x 71.5 x 26.8cm | Weight: 10.7kg | Price: $1,200 BenQ is best-known for its affordable monitors and projectors, but has also moved into creative markets with its DesignVue range of monitors. At $1,199.99, the PD3220U isn't the cheapest 4K display available, but the 31.5-inch screen provides plenty of room for graphics and video editing, and supports 100% of the sRGB color space, as well as 95% of the DCI-P3 standard used in the film industry. There are two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports, along with a USB hub that provides three USB 3.1 ports. BenQ also provides a 'puck' -- a small dial that plugs into the display and allows you to control the on-screen menu system and other functions. If you want to multitask, then you can connect two computers to the display and use the picture-in-picture (PiP) and picture-by-picture (PbP) features to share the screen. You can also rotate the screen by 90-degrees to switch into portrait mode. The PD3220U even includes a built-in KVM switch that lets you share the keyboard, video and mouse between two connected computers. And, if the price or size of the PD3220U is a little over the top, then there's a 27-inch model for $1,099.99. $1,200 at Amazon $999 at Adorama

Dell S3221QS Affordable 31.5-inch curved 4K monitor (140ppi) Screen size: 31.5in. | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (139.9ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Response time: 4-8ms | colors: 1.07 billion | color gamut: 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 | HDR support: yes | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: LED (edgelight) | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: VA | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5/21), height (7.1cm) | Video inputs: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2 | Other ports: USB 3.0 upstream, 2x USB 3.0 downstream, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 5W | Dimensions: 70.9 x 44.8 x 20.7cm | Weight: 7.4kg | Price: $425 Screens bigger than 27 inches used to be something of a luxury -- a status symbol for financial executives, for example. But widespread remote working has changed all that, and increased demand for larger displays has helped to bring prices down. Dell's new S3221QS is one of the most affordable 31.5-inch displays we've seen so far. Priced at just $424.99, the S3221QS delivers full 4K resolution (3840 x 2160, 139.9dpi). It also supports 99% of the sRGB color standard, and 90% of DCI-P3 so it can certainly handle graphics, video and presentations work if required. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, and the S3221QS provides a split-screen mode that allows you to use the screen with two computers at the same time. There's also a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode that uses most of the screen for your main computer, while the image from a second device is displayed in a small window down in one corner. Stereo speakers provide audio output, and there are two USB 3.0 ports for your keyboard, mouse or other accessories. View Now at Dell

Dell U3821DW Premium 37.5-inch curved 21:9 monitor (111ppi) Screen size: 37.52in. | Resolution: 3840 x 1600 (110.9ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Response time: 5-8ms | colors: 1.07 billion | color gamut: 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 95% DCI-P3 | HDR support: n/s | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: WLED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: IPS | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/21 degrees), swivel (60 degrees), height (12cm) | Video inputs: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C | Other ports: USB 3.2 Type B (upstream), 4x USB 3.2, USB-C, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 9W | Dimensions: 89.4 x 44.5 x 25.1cm | Weight: 8.8kg (-stand) | Price: $1,500 Newly launched at CES in January, the latest addition to Dell's UltraSharp range is an impressive all-rounder that will be suitable for a wide range of applications. The UltraSharp 38 U3821DW isn't the biggest monitor in the range, but its 37.5-screen inch offers near-4K resolution (3840 x 1600, 110.9ppi) with a 21:9 wide-screen aspect ratio that's ideal for juggling multiple apps and windows on-screen at once. It supports 100% of the sRGB color standard, so it will be suitable for a wide range of graphics and design applications. It also supports 95% of the DCI-P3 standard for video-editing, and while it lacks the true 4K resolution that broadcast professionals will require, the UltraSharp 38 U3821DW will still be more than adequate for editing video for presentations and streaming content. It's well connected too, with two HDMI ports, DisplayPort and USB-C, as well as a four-port USB hub with a KVM switch that lets you connect two computers and share a single keyboard and mouse. There's even an RJ-45 Ethernet port to connect your PC or laptop to a wired network. View Now at Dell

HP 34f 34-inch curved 21:9 monitor (110ppi) Screen size: 34in. | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (109.7ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Contrast: ratio: 1000:1 | Response time: 5ms | colors: n/s | color gamut: n/s | HDR support: n/s | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: LED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: IPS | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/25 degrees) | Video inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, mini-DisplayPort 1.2 | Other ports: 3xUSB 3.0 (1 upstream, 2 downstream) | Speakers: no | Dimensions: 81.41 x 45.16 x 18.7cm (+stand) | Weight: 7.1kg | Price: $490 HP's F-Series of monitors has always focused on value for money, and the sleek HP 34f manages to provide an attractive 34-inch curved display for less than $500. The low cost does involve some compromises: the 34f is closer to 3K resolution than true 4K, but its 3,440 by 1,440 pixels (109.7dpi) and wide-screen 21:9 aspect ratio still provide plenty of room to run multiple apps side-by-side. It also provides a 'low-blue' mode and anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain. There are two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort that will allow you to connect multiple devices, along with a pair of USB 3.0 ports for connecting a keyboard, mouse or other peripherals. It's a shame, though, that there's no audio support, so you'll have to rely on your PC's internal speakers or provide a set of external speakers yourself. This model doesn't include USB-C either, although a newer model with a similar price is expected soon that will add USB-C and some additional USB 3.0 ports as well. $490 at HP $490 at Walmart

HP S430c Feature-rich 43-inch curved 32:10 monitor (93ppi) Screen size: 43.4in. | Resolution: 3840 x 1200 (92.7ppi) | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Aspect ratio: 32:10 | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Response time: 5ms | colors: n/s | color gamut: 99% sRGB | HDR support: n/s | Brightness: 300 cd/m² | Backlight: LED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: VA | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/20 degrees), swivel (±10 degrees) | Video inputs: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C | Other ports: USB-C, 4x USB 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: no | Dimensions: 105.7 x 36.19 x 14.08cm | Weight: 14.3kg | Price: $999 HP launched several new monitors at CES in January, with an emphasis on 'ultrawide' displays that provide plenty of room for multitasking with multiple apps -- and even multiple devices. The S430c is also attractively priced, offering a 43.4-inch curved display for just under $1000. It's not quite full 4K, but its 3,840-by-1,200 resolution (92.7ppi) provides a wide-screen 32:10 aspect ratio that will accommodate multiple browser windows, email, and some seriously large spreadsheets. It also supports 99% of the sRGB color standard in case you need to do some photo-editing or presentations work. There are HDMI, DisplayPort and USB-C inputs for connecting your computers and other devices. The USB-C port can charge your laptop, but the S430c also provides a four-port USB hub, and a second USB-C port for charging other devices as well. The monitor provides a split-screen mode so that you can connect and view two devices at the same time -- and even includes a feature called HP Device Bridge (see HP's FAQ for details) that allows you to drag and drop files between two Windows, Mac, Android or Ubuntu devices. Throw in a pop-up 1080p IR webcam as well and you've got a multitasking productivity powerhouse. $999 at HP $999 at Walmart

Philips 346B1C 34-inch curved 21:9 monitor (110ppi) Screen size: 34in. | Resolution: 3440 x 1440 (109.7ppi) | Refresh rate: 100Hz | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Response time: 4ms | colors: 16.7 million | color gamut: 100% NTSC, 119% RGB, 90% Adobe RGB | HDR support: n/s | Brightness: 300cd/m² | Backlight: WLED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: VA | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/30 degrees), swivel (-180 degrees/180 degrees), height (18cm) | Video inputs: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, USB-C | Other ports: USB-C, USB-B (upstream), 4x USB 3.2 (downstream), 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 5W | Dimensions: 80.7 x 60.1 x 25cm (stand at max height) | Weight: 11.5kg | Price: $538 We very much liked the Philips 329P9H that we reviewed back in 2019, but that model was fairly expensive for a 32-inch display (and doesn't currently seem to be available in the US). The newer 346B1C provides a more affordable alternative for office work, priced at a very competitive $538. The 346B1C steps up to an even larger 34-inch display, although the low price means that it can't offer true 4K resolution. Even so, the 3440-by-1440 resolution (109.7dpi) and wide-screen 21:9 aspect ratio provide plenty of room for running multiple apps side-by-side. It also has a 100Hz refresh rate, anti-glare coating, and low-blue light mode to ease the strain on your eyes while you're working. The display supports 119% of the sRGB color standard, and 90% of Adobe RGB, so it's well suited to graphics work and photo-editing. The 346B1C is well connected too, with USB-C, HDMI and DisplayPort for video input, along with a three-port USB hub and a KVM switch that will allow you to connect two computers and share a single keyboard and mouse. $644 at Walmart $500 at Adorama

Philips 499P9H Premium 48.8-inch curved 32:9 monitor (109ppi) Screen size: 48.8in. | Resolution: 5120 x 1440 (109ppi) | Refresh rate: 70Hz | Aspect ratio32:9 | Contrast ratio: 3000:1 | Response time: 5ms | colors: 16.7 million | color gamut: 99.7% BT 709, 94.6% DCI-P3, 103% NTSC, 121% sRGB, 91% Adobe RGB | HDR support: HDR 400 | Brightness: 450cd/m² | Backlight: WLED | Viewing angles: 178 degrees/178 degrees | Panel: VA | Stand adjustment: tilt (-5 degrees/10 degrees), swivel (-20 degrees/20 degrees), height (13cm) | Video inputs: 2x HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C | Other ports: USB 3.1 (upstream), 3x USB 3.1 (downstream), 3.5mm headphone jack | Speakers: 2x 5W | Dimensions: 119.4 x 56.8 x 30.3cm (stand at max height) | Weight: 15.3kg | Price: $1,530 Philips makes a number of curved monitors that are designed for gaming and video, but its top-of-the-range 499P9H is very much aimed at the B2B sector -- particularly financial institutions such as banks and trading floors, where multi-display setups are very common. The curved design is intended to occupy your entire field of vision, offering "optimal ocular comfort" by eliminating distractions so that you can immerse yourself in a world of data. The 48.8-inch display provides 5,120-by-1,440 resolution (109ppi) with the same ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio found in similar 49-inch displays (which can be troublesome for Mac users, unfortunately). But, like Philips' more modestly sized range of 'docking monitors', the 499P9H is packed with useful connectivity features, including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort, as well as a USB-C port that can handle data, video and laptop charging. There's also a built-in KVM switch that allows you to control two computers with a single mouse and keyboard, and a 'multiview' feature that provides a split-screen option for viewing two computers on-screen at the same time. The Philips 499P9H even has a webcam for video conferencing, and Gigabit Ethernet for connecting to a wired network. $1,259 at Walmart