Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro brings tweaked shape, lighter weight to iconic gaming mouse line

Razer's latest iteration of one of its most well-known mice gets updates to its sensor, ergonomics, and wireless connectivity.
michael-gariffo
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
DeathAdder V3 Pro in black

The DeathAdder V3 Pro's new shape and included grips. 

Razer

If any single product has defined Razer as a gaming peripheral company over the years, it's likely the DeathAdder gaming mouse line. This ergonomic mouse family has been around since all the way back in 2006, and remains "the world's best-selling gaming mouse," according to a Razer support post from earlier this year. 

So, it must have been a big moment at the company HQ when Razer decided to tinker with a DeathAdder formula that had been successful for longer than most gaming mice are even remembered. 

The new DeathAdder V3 Pro's shape is designed to be more ergonomic for better performance. It reduces some of the more dramatic flares found at the front of the mouse, and makes shallower the comfort curves the DeathAdder's buttons have always sported. It also uses discrete mouse buttons for the first time, separating them from the outer shell, instead of having them be a flexible part of it. Other tweaks include modified side button placement, and a deeper finger ledge to help the user's ring finger better grip the mouse.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse

Two Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro models in black and white versions

The Black and White versions available at launch.

Razer

Review: Razer Viper V2 Pro: Why is this mouse controversial?

All of this was done while simultaneously dropping about 25% of the previous DeathAdder V2 Pro's weight. It's worth noting that Razer, a company that used to be a byword for RGB lighting, again chose to skip it for a "Pro" model, to help that weight reduction effort. This brought the DeathAdder V3 Pro down to about 63 grams, or within the 55g-to-65g range that most flagship wireless mice launch at these days. It's also only 4g heavier than the recently released Razer Viper V2 Pro, despite sporting a larger shell. 

Along with these changes to ergonomics and mass come a bevy of other internal tweaks. First, the DeathAdder V3 Pro added support for Razer's new (sold separately) 4,000MHz HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, making its connection four times faster than most wireless mice running at 1,000MHz. Until now, only the aforementioned Viper V2 Pro could connect to the new dongle. 

Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle
Razer

The other major internal upgrade is the new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, which supports features like Asymmetric Cut-Off, for setting finer lift-off distance limits; Smart Tracking, which is designed to make tracking more consistent over varied surfaces; and Motion Sync, a technology that lines up mouse position reports with your PC's sensing intervals, much like adaptive sync technologies do for video frames, which is designed to produce smoother tracking. 

Review: Pulsar Xlite V2 Mini Wireless: This mouse made me a believer

Razer also updated the switches to its Optical Gen-3 models and bumped the battery life up to 90 hours (compare the DeathAdder V2 Pro's 70 hours). 

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is available for purchase now from Razer's web store, and should be popping up at the usual brick-and-mortar and online locations soon. 

Keep your eyes peeled for our forthcoming full review of the DeathAdder V3 Pro. 

