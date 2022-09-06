'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Your gaming mouse is just as important as your gaming rig, and if you're putting in long gaming sessions, you need a mouse that provides a long battery life. I invite you to take a look at the Razer Orochi V2 mobile wireless gaming mouse, a portable mouse that's currently on sale for only $34.
When I found this deal, I originally thought the battery life was a typo -- it's not, and you can game for up to 950 hours on a single AA battery using the Bluetooth setting. It weighs less than 60 grams and was designed with a small compact form factor, so it's also lightweight for packing and traveling while gaming.
Under the hood, you can expect a 2-gen mechanical switch that is guaranteed to last up to 60 million clicks with gold-plated contact points. You can also expect two different wireless modes -- HyperSpeed and Bluetooth -- to make sure that you can get the most out of your work and play. Plus, it can handle 18,000 DPI for improved precision.
While it comes in three different colors, only the white model is on sale right now. If you want a specialized Strike edition, you can expect to pay $10 more. Otherwise, if you don't care about colors, you can get the white for 50% off, or only $34. Be sure to add it to your cart today.