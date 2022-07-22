This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200.
The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a 55-inch TV or you want to build up your home theater with the 85-inch model. No matter which one you choose, you'll be getting a great television.
The TV itself is powered by a specialized grid that uses single pixel coloration coupled with dedicated dimming zones to build lifelike, clear images. Plus, whether you enjoy Netflix, Hulu or just live sports on cable, the TV automatically upscales to 4K, thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor.
The TV comes packed with Dolby Atmos sound, so you can enjoy object tracking and surround sound features for a truly immersive TV experience. Those who enjoy connecting their gaming consoles also will appreciate the 120Hz built into the screen display for the ultimate gaming experience.
If this TV sounds like it's the best fit for your needs, be sure to pick one up today, and sooner rather than later. As popular as Samsung products are, this may sell out quickly.