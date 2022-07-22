/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment TVs

This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now

Get crisp, lifelike images on your TV screen with this great deal on Samsung's latest flagship model.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200.

Samsung's 2022 QLED QN85B 4K TV (save $200)

 $1,299 at Samsung

The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a 55-inch TV or you want to build up your home theater with the 85-inch model. No matter which one you choose, you'll be getting a great television.

The TV itself is powered by a specialized grid that uses single pixel coloration coupled with dedicated dimming zones to build lifelike, clear images. Plus, whether you enjoy Netflix, Hulu or just live sports on cable, the TV automatically upscales to 4K, thanks to its Neo Quantum Processor.

The TV comes packed with Dolby Atmos sound, so you can enjoy object tracking and surround sound features for a truly immersive TV experience. Those who enjoy connecting their gaming consoles also will appreciate the 120Hz built into the screen display for the ultimate gaming experience.

If this TV sounds like it's the best fit for your needs, be sure to pick one up today, and sooner rather than later. As popular as Samsung products are, this may sell out quickly.

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is still available for 47% off after Prime Day
1296x729-17

This 48-inch LG OLED 4K TV is still available for 47% off after Prime Day

TVs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $95 off for Prime Day 2022 (Update: Expired)
1296x729-18

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $95 off for Prime Day 2022 (Update: Expired)

Fitness
The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is still $200 off for Prime Day
Secretlab's Evo Titan 2022

The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is still $200 off for Prime Day

Gaming Accessories