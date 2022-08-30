'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're itching to upgrade your home theater with Labor Day deals, right now is the time to buy. The Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED smart TV is currently on sale for 40% off when you pair it with the HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch soundbar. And, it's just in time for the new Lord of the Rings series to drop on Amazon Prime this Friday. Right now, you can get the duo for only $3,499.
The TV is reason enough to take advantage of this sale. Samsung's 75-inch Neo QLED features Mini LED Quantum technology to ensure high-quality resolution. The display automatically upscales to 4K thanks to the quantum processor, and with HDR 32X, you'll get lifelike images on screen. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking sound are also built into the TV for an immersive viewing experience.
With 120Hz, you can play your favorite console games on the television, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro can boost the refresh rate to 144Hz (that of a PC).
You'll love the HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch soundbar if you're bundling this deal. The soundbar features enveloping audio thanks to eleven different channels, one subwoofer, and four different up-firing channels. It's compatible with Q-Symphony in Samsung TVs, and it comes with wireless Dolby Atmos.
At 40% off, this TV and soundbar bundle will save you $2,395. To catch this deal before the next House of the Dragon episode drops, we recommend you add it to your cart today. If you're still debating your TV selection, be sure to check out experts' recommendations for best 4K TVs.