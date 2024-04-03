'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung's free 65-inch 4K TV is our favorite deal of 2024 so far
Samsung has officially unveiled the prices of its 2024 TVs and many entertainment enthusiasts and long-awaited upgraders will be ready to put their money to good use -- especially since Samsung is sweetening the deal this year with an offer for a free TV when you buy one of the new 2024 models.
Using AI for better upscaling and picture processing is at the core of this year's Samsung TVs, from the anti-glare S95D OLED model to the increasingly popular Frame TV to the humble 4K QLED that most people will likely end up buying. Oh, and Samsung will toss in a 65-inch 4K TV -- the TU690T model from 2022 -- for free if you preorder any of its TVs, no other strings attached.
Without question, the showstopper of Samsung's 2024 TV lineup is the S95D OLED, which ZDNET's Jason Hiner and I first laid eyes on at CES in January. The previous generation S95C OLED and S90C OLED impressed us in our testing, and the newest model steps things up with an anti-glare display that solves one of the biggest issues with today's OLED panels: neutralizing the distracting reflections of ambient light to produce greater contrast and, somehow, stronger color intensity.
For those who prefer the glossy screen, there's this year's cheaper S90D model that loses the anti-glare treatment but still gets an updated AI processor for picture enhancement, ramping the refresh rate up to 144Hz, and improved 4K upscaling. I'll note that the S90D doesn't come in sizes smaller than 55 inches, compared to LG's new C4 OLED, which is available in 42-inch and 48-inch variants -- which might appeal to those who want to use them as large computer monitors.
The big upgrade with this year's Frame TV is the ability to dip down to a 60Hz refresh rate for reduced power consumption. As for the expensive-but-more-accessible-than-ever 8K models (the QN800D and the QN900D), Samsung hopes its new AI upscaling and motion-enhancing features will entice potential buyers if the bonus 65-inch TV doesn't do the trick.
Speaking of which, let's talk about the "free TV." It's the TU690T model, released back in 2022, with a passable Crystal UHD 4K processor (for upscaling) and two HDMI ports. The exact display technology, dubbed "Direct Lit LED" has no local dimming like on the best mini LED sets we've tested at ZDNET, but according to Amazon buyers, it should get bright enough in most lighting conditions.
Ultimately, the free 65-inch TV, which typically sells for $449, shouldn't be the main reason you buy one of Samsung's 2024 models. But if you were already considering picking one up, whether it's the Frame TV, OLED, or 8K QLED, having an extra set for the basement, guest room, or just as a backup, is not the worst idea.
When will this deal expire?
Samsung's preorder deal expires on April 11, or while supplies last.
