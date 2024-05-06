Samsung has a new entry-level OLED TV and it costs $900 less than the S95D

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Samsung showed off most of its 2024 TV lineup earlier this year at CES, but it announced some surprise new additions today -- an entry-level, more affordable S85D series, and some new sizes for its S90D series. The company says this new line will have many of the same features as the rest of its TVs this year, including the top-of-the-line S95D. Of course, there are some differences between the three lines, as I'll break down below.

First, the S85D comes in three sizes: 55" for $1,699, 65" for $2,099, and 77" for $3,399. Those prices aren't cheap but significantly less expensive than Samsung's flagship S95D series.

As for the S90D line, which should be especially attractive to gamers, it's adding four more sizes to the lineup, both smaller and larger than the existing offerings. There's now a 42" for $1,399, 48" for $1,599, 77" for $3,699, and 83" for $5,399, on top of the 55'' and 65'' options already on the market.

From a cost perspective, if you're considering between the S85D and S90D, for the 55-inch and 75-inch versions, you'll pay $300 more to jump to the latter model. And for the 65-inch, perhaps the most popular screen size today, you'll pay $600 more. So what's different from the S85D to the S90D line, and is the price increase worth it?

If you're looking for a smaller screen like a 42-inch or 48-inch, or a larger screen like the 83-inch, the S90D is obviously your choice as those sizes are only available in that model.

As far as specs go, the two feature the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 4K AI upscaling, Pantone Validated Colors, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking sound, Game Bar for customizing gaming settings, and the Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games without a console.

The S90D ups the ante with a 144Hz refresh rate, a slight bump from the S85D's 120Hz. This means fast content like action movies or games will appear smoother. There's also Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support on all ports with the S90D model, along with 40-watt two-channel audio, compared to the S85D's 20-watt two-channel audio, meaning it'll have louder, more immersive sound performance.

The flagship S95D TV is in the running for best OLED set of 2024. Jason Hiner/ZDNET

As for the premium-priced S95D model, here's what you should know as you consider the higher cost: It's the first OLED TV with Samsung's glare-free technology, meaning it's ideal for brightly lit rooms. Plus, you get booming 70-watt 4.2.2 channel audio, the Samsung One Connect box for wire-free mounting, and more. In terms of pure picture quality, the S95D and S90D aren't too far off, but the anti-glare covering on the former would probably be worth investing in if that's something your room setup will struggle with.

It's worth noting that if you don't mind going back a year, Samsung's 2023 lineup, especially the S90C, would be a fantastic choice to be the centerpiece of your home entertainment setup. You can save a good bit of money -- currently $1,599 for the 65-inch, for example -- and still get a TV that was one of the best of the year.