ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services.
You can never have a big enough monitor, and if you've been following the latest news, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is coming out next month. If you play your cards right, you can deck out the rest of your gaming setup with a deal from Samsung, Newegg, or Best Buy. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor and get a $200 gift card.
The Ark, quite frankly, is a beautiful design. Its 55-inches of screen features a 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution on a 16:9 aspect ratio. You'll get 165Hz of refresh rates for ultra-smooth gaming on your screen, and you also get HDR10+ and HDR10+ Gaming. In conjunction with a 1ms response time and 600 nits brightness, you'll not only be the envy of all your friends, but you'll rule the League of Legends battlefield with this great gaming monitor.
It comes with HDMI, USB 2.0, and headphone ports, so you can customize your gaming setup with headphones of your choice or even add a second screen if you use it for working.
With a pre-order, the Odyssey Ark releases on September 12, so you can use the $200 gift card to finish out the pieces of your gaming rig. Whether it's a Corsair K70 mechanical gaming keyboard or the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless mechanical gaming keyboard or something else entirely, you can get a great deal on any addition to your gaming setup while getting this gorgeous monitor. At $3,499, we realize it's a hefty purchase, but it's also a true splurge for the gaming system of your dreams.
The gift card is only available while supplies last, so if you're thinking about opting for this deal, we recommend adding it to your cart today.